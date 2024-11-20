Jenne, Inc. Expands Its Portfolio With the Addition of Zoom: Elevating Unified Communications Solutions for Customers

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a premier value-added distributor of technology products and solutions, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its portfolio with the addition of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM). This collaboration will bring Zoom’s AI-first work platform to Jenne’s resellers and their customers, offering enhanced solutions for a new era of flexible, modern workplace communication.

The relationship between Jenne and Zoom marks a significant milestone in Jenne’s mission to deliver transformative technology solutions to its partners. Zoom’s suite of solutions—including Zoom AI Companion, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Docs, and Zoom Meetings—will complement Jenne’s extensive catalog, providing Jenne’s resellers with powerful tools to address the evolving communication needs of businesses of all sizes.

“At Jenne, we are dedicated to providing best-in-class technology solutions that help our partners stay competitive and deliver outstanding value to their customers,” said Patrick Howard, Sr. Vice President, Vendor Management at Jenne. “Zoom’s platform is synonymous with innovation, ease of use, and reliability in communication and collaboration. We are thrilled to offer this comprehensive portfolio of Zoom solutions to our resellers and look forward to empowering them with the tools to create more connected and productive workplaces.”

With the addition of Zoom, Jenne’s resellers gain access to a flexible, scalable communications platform that drives productivity and engagement for remote, hybrid, and in-office teams alike. Zoom’s solutions are designed to streamline communication, support seamless collaboration, and enhance customer experience, all while providing end users with the ease of use and flexibility they demand. This collaboration offers an exciting opportunity for Jenne’s partners to elevate their offerings and increase their market reach by meeting the high demand for effective, user-friendly communication technology.

"We are thrilled to team up with Jenne, Inc. to bring Zoom’s unified communications solutions to even more businesses across North America," said Jim McGarry, Global Distribution Leader at Zoom. "Jenne’s proven expertise and commitment to supporting their partners align perfectly with our mission to deliver happiness by enabling people to work better together. Together, we can provide Jenne’s resellers and their customers with cutting-edge tools to enhance productivity, connectivity, and collaboration."

This relationship further reinforces Jenne’s commitment to helping its partners navigate the digital transformation landscape with ease, providing them access to best-in-class technology solutions from industry leaders. As organizations continue to adopt hybrid work models, the demand for reliable, intuitive communication platforms like Zoom has never been higher. By joining forces with Zoom, Jenne is well-positioned to address these evolving needs and drive impactful business outcomes for its partners.

