Quantum-Si Expands Collaboration with SkyWater to Develop New Chip Production Process Critical for Groundbreaking New Proteomics Platform

BRANFORD, Conn. & BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™ and SkyWaterTechnology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, announced today they will jointly expand their relationship to support development of Proteus™, Quantum-Si’s next-generation platform designed to transform proteomic research. The expanded collaboration will develop the consumable for Proteus that will enable simultaneous large factor, protein sequencing with unparalleled accuracy.

Quantum-Si and SkyWater began partnering in 2021 on the first-generation Platinum® platform and announced transition to support production in the second quarter of 2024. SkyWater will continue to supply the consumables for the Platinum Pro product as the two companies expand their engagement to support commercialization of Proteus.

This cutting-edge solution is set to redefine proteomics with unprecedented output per sample, application flexibility and automation. By combining Quantum-Si’s expertise in biotechnology with SkyWater’s Technology as a Service (TaaS) manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration is poised to drive significant advancements in protein sequencing and to the field of proteomics.

"We’re pleased to build on past success together and move into this next product development program with momentum to drive the innovations for this revolutionary proteomics platform," said Ross Miller, SVP Commercial and A&D Business, SkyWater Technology. "This collaboration underscores SkyWater’s commitment to enabling transformative technologies that have the potential to reshape industries and improve lives."

"We are excited to expand our relationship with SkyWater around Platinum, and to apply the learnings and their unique capabilities to our next platform innovation," said Jeff Hawkins, President and CEO of Quantum-Si. "SkyWater’s manufacturing expertise and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner as we work to commercialize this game-changing platform. With Platinum, we were the first to bring Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ to researchers globally and we believe our new technology will enable us to further extend our leadership position in protein sequencing and allow us to extend our technology into other areas of proteomics.”

Leveraging its custom process development and robust manufacturing capabilities, SkyWater enables the unique technological needs of microfluidic biomedical devices from proof of concept to final qualification. Embracing a TaaS model, SkyWater facilitates early collaboration with system engineers and device designers, developing technology within a production environment. This approach expedites time-to-market, ensures quality from inception, and seamlessly scales to meet volume production demands.

SkyWater holds certification to the ISO 13485 Quality Standard for Medical Devices, affirming its ability to support the design, development, and fabrication of biomedical applications.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services, its anticipated cash runway and its financial guidance for the full year 2024. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company’s ongoing leadership transitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized Platinum® protein sequencing instrument and kits and the Company’s other products once commercialized; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology within diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard ICs, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics and advanced packaging. SkyWater serves the growing markets of aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, industrial and quantum computing. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.