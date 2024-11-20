Signature Healthcare Elevates Patient Experience and Workforce Engagement Through Strategic Partnership With NRC Health

Signature Healthcare has selected NRC Health to enhance its network through human-centered healthcare solutions and next-generation, data-driven insights that deliver Human Understanding to its patients, employees, and communities. (Photo: Business Wire)

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signature Healthcare has selected NRC Health to enhance its network through human-centered healthcare solutions and next-generation, data-driven insights that deliver Human Understanding to its patients, employees, and communities. This strategic partnership aligns with Signature Healthcare’s mission “to be the leading community-based healthcare delivery system in Southeastern Massachusetts, providing the full range of primary care, specialty care, hospital care, and related ancillary services on a coordinated basis.”

As a leading not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, Signature Healthcare provides a wide range of services to patients of all ages throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Known for its dedication to exceptional outcomes, Signature Healthcare sought a healthcare experience partner who could provide innovative solutions and a collaborative approach.

“We are committed to not only enhancing patient safety and quality care but also empowering our workforce to thrive in a supportive and engaging environment,” said Melissa DeMayo, MSN, RN, LNC, Signature Healthcare’s Vice President and Quality & Chief Quality Officer. “Our collaboration with NRC Health has allowed us to redefine the patient experience through solutions that prioritize compassionate, relationship-based care.”

NRC Health, a nationally recognized leader in experience management, brings together its comprehensive platform and advanced technology and techniques to drive the most human healthcare experiences. Its patient experience and employee engagement solutions and next-gen AI-powered product suite support leading hospitals and health systems in actively creating deeper human connections.

“Collaboration is key to transforming healthcare experiences,” said NRC Health’s Chief Experience Officer, Jennifer Baron. “At NRC Health, we believe that by joining forces with healthcare organizations like Signature Healthcare and delivering innovative solutions, we can create environments where both patients and staff thrive. This partnership with Signature Healthcare has already led to impressive strides. We look forward to continued success and meaningful connections that enhance quality care.”

About Signature Healthcare

Signature Healthcare is a leading healthcare organization based in Brockton, Massachusetts, dedicated to providing exceptional care to its community. With a commitment to delivering comprehensive, accessible, and affordable healthcare services, Signature Healthcare is renowned for its quality outcomes and patient-centered approach. The organization comprises a community hospital, a network of primary and specialty-care practices, and a wide range of healthcare services designed to meet the evolving needs of its patients. Signature Healthcare is passionate about creating a healthier community through innovation, collaboration, and a steadfast dedication to excellence in care.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual.

NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but in the context of an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences, NRC Health is transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems.

NRC Health received the 2023 Best in KLAS Award for Patient Experience Improvement. The recognition affirms NRC Health’s success in helping health systems nationwide transform the healthcare industry with a human-first approach.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com or visit www.nrchealth.com.