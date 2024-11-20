MN8 Energy Announces Completion of One of Rhode Island's Largest Solar Projects for Brown University

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MN8 Energy (MN8) proudly announces the successful completion of the Dry Bridge Solar facility, marking a transformative milestone for clean energy in the region and a significant step toward Brown University’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. This state-of-the-art solar project is one of the largest of its kind in Rhode Island, representing a major advancement in renewable energy adoption in the state.

With a capacity of approximately 40 Megawatts (MW) AC , the Dry Bridge Solar facility is located on a rehabilitated brownfield site in North Kingstown, previously used for gravel and sand extraction. The project comprises four co-located solar installations, each with a 10 MW AC capacity, designed to maximize efficiency while minimizing land use impacts.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of the Dry Bridge Solar facility, a project that provides substantial benefits to the North Kingstown community where it is situated, Brown University, and the people of the State of Rhode Island. The facility exemplifies the collaborative spirit needed to drive meaningful change,” said Jon Yoder, President and CEO of MN8 Energy. “At MN8, we work relentlessly to help our cherished enterprise customers such as Brown University achieve their decarbonization goals by delivering innovative energy solutions that benefit site host communities and create jobs.”

Key Benefits of the Dry Bridge Solar Project

Environmental Impact: The facility will significantly reduce Brown University’s carbon footprint, supporting Rhode Island’s goal for a zero-emission grid by 2030.

Economic Advantages: The long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) secured by Brown University provide predictable energy costs and valuable net metering credits, safeguarding against market volatility that can account for a significant portion of a university’s operational expenses. This financial stability allows Brown to allocate resources more effectively across its diverse programs.

Scalability and Efficiency: University campuses are energy-intensive but meeting that energy demand with on-campus renewable energy installations can be challenged by land constraints and permitting hurdles. An off-site solar project like Dry Bridge offers a practical solution to these challenges, enabling energy cost savings and carbon reduction while maintaining campus aesthetics and functionality.

“Dry Bridge is a transformative milestone for clean energy in the region and signals a significant step toward Brown’s net-zero goals,” Brown President Christina H. Paxson said. “The project underscores the need to ensure the University does all it can — through our physical plant and our leading-edge environmental research and scholarship — to contribute to global efforts to seek climate solutions and combat the threats posed by climate change.”

The Dry Bridge Solar facility stands as a testament to the collaborative nature of deploying renewable energy projects. Key counterparties include CS Energy and Energy Development Partners.

About MN8 Energy:

MN8 Energy serves enterprise customers on their journey to an electrified, decarbonized world by providing renewable energy and related services. With approximately 4 gigawatts of operational and under construction solar projects and 1.1 gigawatt hours of battery energy storage capacity comprised of over 875 projects across 28 states, and more than a dozen high-powered EV charging stations across 6 states, MN8 is one of the largest and most sophisticated independent solar energy and energy storage power producers in the United States.