Booz Allen Strengthens AI Portfolio to Ensure Trust and Protect Citizens

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, LLC, has made a strategic investment in Reality Defender, a cybersecurity company specializing in deepfake and synthetic media detection that leverages advanced AI to identify and combat AI-generated threats ensuring the integrity of digital content in today’s software-defined world.

This investment enhances critical AI and cyber efforts at Booz Allen, recently recognized by GovWin from Deltek as the leading provider of both AI and cybersecurity for the U.S. federal government, and reflects the firm’s commitment to fostering responsible, secure, and trustworthy AI solutions that protect citizens, government, and commercial clients from evolving digital threats, misinformation, and deepfakes in real time.

"Sophisticated AI models are increasingly being used to manipulate and deceive, posing a real risk ranging from the battlefield and research labs to financial systems and communities nationwide,” said Matt Keating, head of AI security at Booz Allen. "To combat these threats, we need tools to validate and secure multimodal content, such as videos, images, audio recordings, and phone calls. Reality Defender meets this need, offering a proven solution for verifying data integrity and using AI to actively counter disinformation, ensuring AI systems remain responsible, secure, and trustworthy."

Reality Defender, named “Most Innovative Startup” at the 2024 RSA Conference, offers a purpose-built detection platform delivering real-time protection against synthetic media threats and impersonations, offering scalable and customizable solutions for government, enterprise, and institutional clients. Using advanced AI tools, the platform effectively combats identity-based fraud and ensures media authenticity across multiple modalities. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of mission-critical applications, Reality Defender helps safeguard against evolving risks posed by AI-generated content.

“Booz Allen’s leadership in AI security and deep expertise in supporting critical missions will enable Reality Defender to expand our impact at a time when securing communications against deepfakes is paramount,” said Ben Colman, co-founder and CEO of Reality Defender. “Together, we are positioned to counter emerging AI-driven threats and secure communications from the growing risks of synthetic media.”

Since launching in 2022, Booz Allen’s $100 million corporate venture capital arm has made strategic investments in early-stage companies developing dual-use commercial technologies and Reality Defender joins a strong stable of past AI-related investments: Credo AI, (responsible AI); HiddenLayer (secure AI); LatentAI (AI data compression); Reveal Technologies (real-time route planning/mapping); RAIC Labs (previously Synthetaic, synthetic data generation and testing) and more, resulting a comprehensive suite aimed at fostering ethical AI adoption across sectors in support of our clients’ mission of national importance. Additional Ventures investments include Hidden Level, Shift5, Hidden Layer, Second Front (2F), Albedo, Quindar and Starfish.

“This investment reinforces our mission to identify, field, and deploy dual-use technologies for good, leading to technological advantage for the U.S. and our partners. There is so much promise in AI, but we need to ensure it’s deployed responsibly and securely, and that it’s trustworthy—it can’t be tech for tech’s sake, but rather tech to enhance citizens’ everyday lives—not put them at jeopardy,” said Wes Blackwell, managing director of Booz Allen Ventures. “With Reality Defender’s industry-leading deepfake detection capabilities, we are further enhancing our AI and cyber portfolios, and are able to provide our clients the assurance that digital interactions remain trustworthy and secure, safeguarding public and commercial interests against misinformation and fraud.”

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Trusted to transform missions with the power of tomorrow’s technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton advances the nation’s most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities. We lead, invest, and invent where it’s needed most—at the forefront of complex missions, using innovation to define the future. We combine our in-depth expertise in AI and cybersecurity with leading-edge technology and engineering practices to deliver impactful solutions. Combining 110 years of strategic consulting expertise with the perspectives of diverse talent, we ensure results by integrating technology with an enduring focus on our clients. We’re first to the future—moving missions forward to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 35,800 people globally as of September 30, 2024, and had revenue of $10.7 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

