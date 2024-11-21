Teledyne FLIR Defense to Deliver New Airborne Surveillance Systems to NL EASP AIR for Maritime Search & Rescue Operations

Teledyne FLIR Defense has announced that it will be delivering its UltraFORCE® 380X-HDc multi-spectral imaging systems to NL EASP AIR, the first sale of Teledyne FLIR’s newly launched surveillance gimbal specially designed for customers outside the United States. NL EASP AIR will install the imaging systems on their three fixed-wing Dornier DO328-110 multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft. The company will deploy UltraFORCE 380X’s advanced surveillance technology in its support of its Search and Rescue (SAR), maritime patrol, and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. (Photo: Business Wire)

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has announced that it will be delivering its UltraFORCE® 380X-HDc multi-spectral imaging systems to NL EASP AIR, the first sale of Teledyne FLIR’s newly launched surveillance gimbal specially designed for customers outside the United States.

NL EASP AIR will install the systems on their three fixed-wing Dornier DO328-110 multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft. The company will deploy UltraFORCE 380X’s advanced imaging technology in support of its Search and Rescue (SAR), maritime patrol, and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

First introduced in July, UltraFORCE 380X-HDc delivers superior high-definition imaging in a compact, low-profile package not subject to ITAR restrictions. Full 1080p resolution across its visual, thermal, low-light, and shortwave infrared cameras makes the UF 380X an ideal solution for airborne reconnaissance, border patrol, and other operations, day or night.

“We wanted the best long-range surveillance technology available in today’s market to support European Union member state end-users and other individual EU customers, and we are getting exactly that with Teledyne FLIR Defense,” said Pieter Voeten, CEO and Director of Operations for NL EASP AIR. “On many occasions, thermal and daylight imagery has become even more important than radar in providing us the information we need on these high-stakes missions.

“Equipped with UltraFORCE 380X, our aircraft crews will be receiving optimal real-time video from the moment they take off until the operation is complete,” Voeten added.

“Immigration activity at sea is increasing across Europe, and NL EASP AIR serves as a valuable partner to help spot where it’s happening and save lives,” said Kety Frachey, senior director for airborne systems-Europe at FLIR Defense. “The precision imaging sensors on UltraFORCE 380X will allow operators to quickly identify and respond to border crossings as they unfold and direct resources to those at risk.

“We are pleased to see our relationship with NL EASP AIR grow over the years as we continue to innovate across our product portfolio,” Frachey added.

With its low 14.6-inch height profile and weighing only 31.3 kg (69 lbs), the UltraFORCE 380X-HDc gimbal is designed to maximize ground clearance in rotary aircraft without sacrificing capability and performance. The system provides two- to four-times greater magnification than other products in its class.

Deliveries to NL EASP AIR are expected to be completed by early 2025.

Teledyne FLIR Defense provides airborne and maritime surveillance systems and service to over 20 European countries, plus more than 70 globally.

About NL EASP AIR

NL EASP AIR is the Dutch service provider for aerial maritime surveillance, Coast Guard, Search and Rescue (SAR), and ISR operations. The second type of operations is aerial mission support to Fire Fighting operations and Special Mission Charter support for PAX, cargo, para’s and air drops and Air Mobility support to Special Operations Forces. This support is provided with Special Mission Aircraft, equipped with advanced sensors and systems. NL EASP AIR is based at Schiphol Int. Airport. Amongst its customers and end-users are EU FRONTEX Border and Coast Guard Agency, other individual EU Member States, as well as the Indonesian AirForce TNI-AU.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime domains. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. Learn more online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.