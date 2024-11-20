GMS Launches Generative Response Ads, Pioneers Real-Time Conversations Within Ads with PH firm AdSpark

BAAR, Switzerland & MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GMS, the AI-driven communications solutions company for global enterprises and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), rolls out Generative Response Ads, a disruptive innovation that enables consumers to engage in real-time conversations directly within ad spaces. This format creates new opportunities, where ads evolve beyond static displays to deliver dynamic, two-way dialogues.

This launch serves as an example of how GMS works with clients across different industries and segments, in this case the marketing ecosystem, to identify opportunities for growth and provide secure AI-powered communications solutions that deepen engagement and improve client experience. Generative Response Ads reflect this approach, showcasing how technology can unlock new value for both businesses and their customers.

GMS launched this groundbreaking technology with Filipino firm AdSpark, a company under Brave Connective, the adtech firm of leading telecommunications and digital solutions provider Globe.

First to use the innovative ad format is Globe Platinum, the company’s premium Postpaid Mobile service. This offering will not only generate new revenue opportunities but also reshape how brands connect with their audiences, setting a new standard for engagement in the digital landscape.

Marina Petrova, Head of GenAI Business at GMS: “Today, we are laying the groundwork for a new era of interactive advertising that’s only just beginning. For the first time, customers can have a conversation with brands right within an ad. Recognizing its potential to transform the marketing and business ecosystem, we are proud to be leading this disruption at the intersection of technology, marketing, and business.”

Nikko Acosta, Group CEO and President of Brave Connective Holdings, Inc., said: “At Brave Connective, we are committed to bringing brands closer to their customers by redefining how they engage in the digital space. With Generative Response Ads, we’re empowering brands to connect in a more meaningful and interactive way, creating experiences that resonate. This innovation not only supports our mission but also introduces a powerful tool for businesses to engage, build trust, and drive growth.”

This next-generation advertising format leverages advanced AI, enabling consumers to engage in natural language dialogue directly within an ad space—essentially “talking” with an ad. Unlike traditional scripted chatbots, these interactions flow naturally, providing relevant answers in real-time and streamlining the customer journey, often reducing the clicks needed for conversion. Each ad is powered by AI that “knows” the brand, delivering tailored responses that reflect the brand’s voice and product details. All interactions are anonymized to protect user privacy.

This solution not only allows brands to connect instantly with their audiences but also introduces new opportunities across the ecosystem, including potential new revenue streams for publishers and a forward-looking format for agencies.

To learn more about GMS, please visit: https://www.gms.net/.

To learn more about AdSpark and Brave Connective, go to https://braveconnective.ph/.

About GMS

GMS is the world’s leading AI-driven communications solutions partner for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and enterprises. GMS’ deep understanding of messaging business, profound expertise in network protection, and global connectivity set the foundations for GMS to moving into the future: AI communications solutions. For almost 20 years, GMS greenlights secure, engaging conversations that foster trust between brands and their customers, helping grow businesses and improve operational efficiency.

For more information, visit: http://www.gms.net/

About Brave Connective Holdings Inc.

Brave is the holding company of m360, Inquiro, and AdSpark, dedicated to boldly driving innovation across the digital ecosystem by solving customer challenges and bringing brands closer to their audiences. With a focus on seamless integration, Brave leverages AI, automation, and cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize programmatic advertising, data-driven strategies, and communication solutions. By enhancing the customer journey and fostering stronger brand connections, Brave empowers businesses to thrive in a dynamic and competitive marketplace.

Connect with us to discover bold, impactful solutions. Visit braveconnective.ph to learn more.

About AdSpark

AdSpark, Inc. is an AdTech expert and a data-driven agency that provides unique solutions to brands, accelerating digital and mobile advertising in the Philippines through technology and innovation. AdSpark helps brands create human connections through digital and more intuitive advertising solutions driven by the company’s in-depth understanding of the Filipino consumer.

For more information, visit: https://www.adspark.ph/