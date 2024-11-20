Tagomics Announces a Multiomic Profiling Co-Marketing Agreement with Agilent

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tagomics Ltd., a pioneering biomarker discovery and diagnostics company, today announced it has entered into a strategic co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies, a leading tools provider in the genomics sector. The agreement offers select customers the opportunity to access Tagomics’ and Agilent Technologies’ combined innovative offerings through an exclusive technology access program hosted out of Tagomics’ service lab in Cambridge.

Tagomics has developed a novel multiomics platform, InterlaceTM, that unlocks disease-associated DNA biomarkers from a range of biological sources. Its technology leverages a unique approach to epigenetic profiling which specifically enriches unmethylated DNA for analysis, without modifying the underlying DNA sequence. The Interlace platform seamlessly integrates whole genome sequencing or targeted sequencing, and combined with its advanced bioinformatics and machine learning software, enables the analysis of epigenetic, genetic, and fragmentomic features in a single, cost-effective, low-input, and automatable workflow.

Agilent Technologies provides comprehensive solutions for targeted genomic profiling. The SureSelect Library Preparation and Target Enrichment System, combined with the SureSelect Cancer panels, enables efficient detection of a wide array of somatic variants in solid tumors, including single nucleotide variants (SNVs), copy number variants (CNVs), insertions/deletions (indels), translocations (TLs), gene fusions, and the immuno-oncology biomarkers TMB (tumor mutational burden) and MSI (microsatellite instability).

Tagomics has seamlessly integrated Agilent’s SureSelect XT HS2 Library Preparation and Target Enrichment System into its multiomic workflow. This combination enables comprehensive genomic and epigenomic insights, all within a single, unified workflow.

To showcase the potential of this combined approach, Tagomics has signed a co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies, and launched a technology access program which allows select customers to experience the enhanced capabilities of the combined platform ahead of the broader market. Customers will benefit from more comprehensive insights into the mechanisms driving disease, opening the door to novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

Dr Jack Kennefick, CEO and co-founder of Tagomics said: “We’re pleased to be working with Agilent Technologies to bring select customers the combined capabilities of our respective platforms, unified in Tagomics’ Interlace multiomic workflow. Through this collaboration, we look forward to empowering customers with deeper biological insights and accelerating the development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.”

Ronda Allen, general manager of Genomics at Agilent Technologies commented: “Through our agreement, our customers will have access to Tagomics’ Interlace platform and advanced bioinformatics software, enabling simultaneous genetic and genome-wide epigenomic profiling. Incorporation of our SureSelect Library Preparation and Target Enrichment System into Tagomics’ workflow complements our established capabilities in genomic profiling, furthering our mission to bring great science to life.”

For more information about the early access program and participation details, visit www.tagomics.com.