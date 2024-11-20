Motorpoint Partners With Bloomreach to Bring Greater Personalization to the Car Buying Journey

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced it has been selected to power marketing automation for Motorpoint, the UK’s leading independent retailer of nearly new and used cars. Motorpoint offers customers a unique approach to car buying, combining the convenience and benefits of searching and buying online with an extensive nationwide retail network. Using Bloomreach’s industry-leading omnichannel personalization capabilities, Motorpoint will ensure car buying is both easy and personal — no matter how customers shop.

“We were impressed by Bloomreach from the first meeting and how they listened to us and understood our needs. The platform offers us a significant step forward within our marketing activity,” said Alex Howland, Marketing Director, Motorpoint. “We’re excited to streamline our communications and be able to offer more relevant, personalized journeys to our customers as they engage with us.”

With a single customer view and its intelligent Loomi AI fueling engagement, Bloomreach ensures marketers can tailor every touchpoint of the buying journey to customers’ preferences. Motorpoint chose the platform for this depth of personalization, as well as its ease of use and robust integrations. Bringing together channels including email, SMS, mobile, ads, and web will enable the Motorpoint team to work quickly, within a single platform, to adapt to customer needs.

“Personalization is so critical in industries such as automotive, where customers need to feel extremely confident in the purchases they make,” said Meera Murthy, General Manager and VP of Product, Bloomreach Engagement. “Motorpoint certainly understands this, and has long been attuned to customer needs with their omnichannel approach to car buying. Today, we’re pleased to join them in taking that customer-centric approach a step forward, helping them drive a new level of personalization across their customer journeys.”

Hundreds of leading brands use marketing automation from Bloomreach Engagement to enhance personalization across the customer experience. Learn more about what Bloomreach Engagement helps businesses around the world achieve with its AI-powered solutions.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the ecommerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi AI, Bloomreach’s AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

About Motorpoint

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent retailer of nearly new and used cars, offering car buyers the chance to shop thousands of hand-picked vehicles in-store, online and over the phone.

With stores across England, Scotland and Wales and its 21st Store in Norwich set to open in December 2024, Motorpoint is proud to be the car-buyer’s champion and remains committed to making the car-buying process easy and stress-free for motorists.

For more information, visit: https://www.motorpoint.co.uk/