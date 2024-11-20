Ancor Capital Partners Announce Strategic Partnership with Predictive Fitness, Inc., Expanding Reach in Health and Wellness Technology

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancor Capital Partners, an operations-focused, Dallas-area private investment firm, recently announced a strategic partnership with Predictive Fitness, Inc., a Southlake-based innovator in AI-powered fitness software solutions targeted to endurance athletes, coaches, and health-conscious individuals.

Predictive Fitness leverages its proprietary AI-powered Optimization Engine and comprehensive dataset built over 20 years of research to transform data into insights and applications which help people improve performance, fitness, and health. In short, they deliver better results in less time with fewer injuries.

This investment marks Ancor’s latest move into the health and wellness sector, coinciding with a broader shift in the healthcare industry towards preventative and holistic health solutions. Today’s consumers are more health conscious than ever, increasingly seeking innovative solutions that support long term well-being over reactive treatments. Predictive Fitness' efficacy in optimizing training to maximize results is a breakthrough in supporting the health of today’s active society.

“Ancor looks forward to partnering with Predictive Fitness at this key inflection point in their growth journey,” said J. Randall Keene, Founding Partner of Ancor Capital Partners. “This technology has the potential to fundamentally change how athletes train by supporting healthier, more sustainable, time-efficient fitness practices which will enhance the performance and results for its users.”

Predictive Fitness’ flagship application, TriDot, is a SaaS platform under the company’s performance science division. TriDot is the most advanced data-driven training for both athletes and coaches in the sport of triathlon. The platform has prescribed 100+ million athlete training sessions to date, combining their AI-powered technology with other key data such as biometrics, normalization of the training environment, and more, to deliver the most personalized training in the sport. TriDot’s positive impact was recognized in May 2024, when it won the "Best Technology for Data and Analytics (Sports)" at the annual Sports Technology Awards. Additionally, in November 2023, TriDot signed an exclusive agreement to become the Official Training Platform of IRONMAN®.

In 2023, Predictive Fitness introduced its second offering in the fitness space, RunDot. This solution uses the same proprietary AI-powered Optimization Engine to deliver better results in 30% less time with fewer injuries to the massive global running market. The company plans to introduce VeloDot for cycling in 2025.

“We’re thrilled about our partnership with Ancor,” said Jeff Booher, CEO of Predictive Fitness, Inc. “Ancor brings exceptional experience in scaling technology and healthcare companies, which makes this an incredibly valuable partnership. We look forward to expanding our presence in endurance sports and exploring new ways to help people improve their fitness and health.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Ancor Capital Partners

Ancor Capital Partners, founded in 1994, is a Dallas-based private investment firm that invests in lower-middle-market companies. Ancor is focused on helping companies reach their next level of growth. Ancor’s experienced investment team has the acumen, expertise, and resources to invest wisely in existing successful companies through private equity buyouts. As a seasoned operating partner, Ancor works to optimize businesses, maximize growth opportunities, and instill a lasting culture. With a proven track record of 61 successful acquisitions to date, Ancor targets investments in healthcare, industrial, consumer staples and emerging industries. For more information, please visit www.ancorcapital.com.

About TriDot

TriDot is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology and performance science division of Predictive Fitness, Inc. It’s the most advanced training platform in triathlon for both athletes and coaches. Powered by AI and based on 20 years of research, TriDot has prescribed 100+ million athlete training sessions using athlete biometrics, training data, coach inputs and its own proprietary to deliver the most personalized training in the sport. For coaches, TriDot analyzes training data that’s otherwise humanly impossible, saving coaches hours of writing training plans which means more time for growing their business and building deeper athlete relationships. With TriDot, athletes experience better results, in less time, with fewer injuries. TriDot is the Official Training Platform of IRONMAN and winner of Sports Technology Group’s “Best Technology in Data and Analytics (Sports)” for 2024. www.TriDot.com.

About Predictive Fitness

Predictive Fitness leverages its comprehensive dataset and nSight™ AI-Powered Intelligence Engine to power applications that optimize health, fitness, and performance. It employs its proprietary normalizing technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and other patent-pending technologies to create solutions for endurance athletes, general fitness, health-conscious individuals as well as military, employer, insurance, healthcare, and wellness stakeholders. Predictive Fitness harnesses data to help people live healthier, longer, and happier lives. www.Predictive.fit.