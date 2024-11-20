Avantor to Distribute Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ Technology

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, has announced a distribution agreement with Avantor® (NYSE: AVTR), a global leader in mission-critical products and services for the life sciences and advanced technology industries. Through this collaboration, Avantor will distribute Quantum-Si's Next-Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS) portfolio, providing researchers across all market segments in the U.S. and Canada streamlined access to these innovative proteomics solutions.

The distribution agreement enables Avantor to offer Quantum-Si’s protein sequencing technology to a broad range of laboratories focused on proteomics. Quantum-Si’s platform leverages single-molecule sequencing technology, with applications across protein and biomarker identification, antibody characterization, protein barcoding and post-translational modification analysis, to deliver unprecedented insights into protein structure and function, empowering scientists in fields like drug discovery, diagnostics, and clinical research.

“By making our portfolio available through Avantor, we are expanding the reach of our Next-Generation Protein Sequencing technology to a wider audience,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “We believe this agreement will allow us to rapidly scale delivery of our innovative solutions to more researchers, accelerating scientific discoveries and advancements in critical research areas.”

“Avantor’s strong presence in the U.S. and Canada, combined with its digital platforms and the expertise of their life sciences team, will offer Quantum-Si customers direct access to a comprehensive support system for implementing NGPS across diverse research settings,” said Todd Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer of Quantum-Si. “This agreement is a significant step forward in scaling our business and expanding our reach, ensuring that our cutting-edge technology is accessible to a wider range of researchers and laboratories.”

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services, its anticipated cash runway and its financial guidance for the full year 2024. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company’s ongoing leadership transitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized Platinum® protein sequencing instrument and kits and the Company’s other products once commercialized; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Avantor®

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.