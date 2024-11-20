Viamedia Signs Seven New Providers to Its Growing Network, Empowering Local Businesses Across Key Markets With Advanced Advertising Technology

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamedia, the country’s largest independent advertising digital and linear rep firm, today announced it has signed agreements to manage advertising sales for seven new service providers, expanding its reach across North Carolina, South Carolina, Kansas, New York and Pennsylvania.

Viamedia will manage advertising sales operations for Greenlight Community Broadband in North Carolina, Wamego Telecommunications Company (WTC) and Golden Belt Telephone in Kansas, FTC Ad Sales, West Carolina and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative in South Carolina and Empire Access in New York and Pennsylvania. Viamedia aims to drive local economic growth by equipping businesses in Raleigh, Topeka, Columbia, Greenville, Elmira, Charleston, Wichita, Hutchinson and nearby areas with targeted, impactful advertising across various platforms to maximize reach and effectiveness.

Viamedia’s continued expansion underscores its growing influence in local advertising, managing sales and operations for 80 cable operators across 68 of the top designated market areas (DMAs) nationwide. Viamedia’s technology delivers a seamless ad experience, from targeted linear TV spots to integrated digital campaigns, offering unparalleled transparency, performance insights and audience engagement.

“These new agreements are a testament to our commitment to empowering local businesses with the advertising tools they need to thrive,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “By providing advanced advertising solutions and unmatched precision in audience targeting, we’re helping these businesses reach their customers and uplift their communities. Our technology and resources are designed to foster economic growth, strengthen connections between businesses and their audiences and create a lasting impact in these regions.”

Viamedia offers comprehensive operational management of all aspects of the advertising sales business, including regional and national sales, with the companies it collaborates with. Viamedia’s full-service partnerships include immediate deployment of sales tools, training, research, automation and marketing, along with a specialized sales management team focused on efficiently selling fractionalized market shares with multi-platform insertion capabilities.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s largest independent champion for video service providers’ advertising needs. The company places over 1 million ads daily in more than 130 zones in 26 states across 68 markets nationwide, aggregating all types of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. Its mission in a fractured media market is to make advertising easy. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.