AmTrust Title Announces Integration of Qualia Atlas with ASAP (AmTrust's Advanced Search and Production Software)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmTrust Title, a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., today announced the successful integration of Qualia Atlas with ASAP (AmTrust's Advanced Search and Production Software). These new integrations empower Qualia agents to underwrite policies seamlessly with AmTrust Title.

Qualia agents can generate, retrieve and edit premium quotes, access Closing Protection Letters and Title Insurance Policy jackets all within the Qualia Atlas platform ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow, removing the time-consuming inefficiencies of switching between different systems.

“AmTrust Title is excited to welcome Qualia agents from all 50 states and is committed to providing the best customer service in the title insurance industry,” said Priti Desai, VP of IT, AmTrust Title. “We believe this partnership will significantly enhance our service delivery and agent satisfaction.”

“We’ve also increased the security of our proprietary system by adding a powerful new layer of protection to safeguard our data and that of our customers,” Priti added. “We’re committed to leading the way in secure, reliable solutions for the Title industry, ensuring that our clients’ data remains protected every step of the way.”

About AmTrust Title

AmTrust Title is a wholly owned subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a global specialty property casualty insurer. AmTrust Title utilizes advanced technology, supported by the financial strength of AmTrust Financial, to support real estate clients of all sizes. For more information about AmTrust Title, visit www.amtrusttitlegroup.com.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com