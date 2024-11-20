PURE Bioscience Announces Distribution Agreement with AFCO, a Zep Company

EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, and AFCO, a Zep Company (“AFCO”), have entered into a multi-year distribution agreement for the purchase and selling of SDC products under special terms and conditions.

PURE is excited to announce the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with AFCO, a leading provider of cleaning and sanitation solutions for the food and beverage sector. This relationship aims to strengthen our position in the market by leveraging AFCO’s extensive network and expertise in delivering high-quality products to the food industry.

Tim Steffensmeier, Vice President of Sales at PURE, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with AFCO. This agreement broadens our distribution capabilities and aligns with our mission to provide innovative, effective solutions throughout the food and beverage industry. Partnering with AFCO allows us to expand our product applications and unique solutions throughout North America.”

This collaboration will enable both companies to combine their strengths, resulting in a more efficient supply chain and enhanced service offerings for clients across the food and beverage sector.

Senior Vice President – West Division at AFCO, Scott Jimenez said, “We look forward to growing this relationship with PURE. This agreement not only expands our reach in the food and beverage industry but also reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality cleaning and sanitation solutions to our valued customers. Given the heightened awareness of food safety, it is crucial that we offer solutions to safeguard our clients’ brands. Together, we have been developing innovative application methods to address the food safety and quality challenges in the industry. We will ensure that our clients have access to the best products and support, ultimately helping them maintain the highest food safety and cleanliness standards.”

How SDC Works

SDC kills microorganisms by two modes of action: 1) the silver ion deactivates structural and metabolic membrane proteins, leading to microbial death; 2) the microbes view SDC as a food source, allowing the silver ion to enter the microbe. Once inside the organism, the silver ion denatures the DNA, which halts the microbe’s ability to replicate and leads to its death. This dual action makes SDC highly and quickly effective against a broad spectrum of microbes. Traditional silver-based disinfectants have short shelf lives – from hours to days. SDC is a stabilized silver ion complex with a shelf life of several years. The unique bond between the silver ions in SDC allows them to remain in solution while making them more bio-available for antimicrobial action.

“Together with AFCO, we are poised to make a significant impact in the industry, delivering unparalleled service and quality the industry and public expect,” added Jeff Kitchell, Vice President of Operations at PURE.

About AFCO Food & Beverage

AFCO, a subsidiary of Zep, is dedicated to providing specialized services and products to the food and beverage industry. This company focuses on delivering advanced cleaning and sanitation solutions, ensuring that food processing facilities adhere to the highest safety and hygiene standards. AFCO’s offerings often include a range of chemicals, equipment, and training programs designed to enhance operational efficiency while meeting regulatory requirements. By leveraging Zep's expertise and resources, AFCO supports its clients in maintaining cleanliness, promoting food safety, and ultimately contributing to the overall quality of food and beverage products. Their commitment to innovation and customer service positions AFCO as a trusted partner in the industry.

About Zep, Inc.

Zep, Inc. is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance and sanitation solutions for food and beverage, industrial, institutional and retail customers. Zep possesses a large portfolio of premium solutions built over an 85-year legacy of developing the effective products trusted by professionals and consumers to get the job done right the first time.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE focuses on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products, primarily in food safety. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogens and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address is 771 Jamacha Rd. #512, El Cajon, California 92019 (San Diego County area), which serves as its official address for all business requirements. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

