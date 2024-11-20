Matillion Realizes 10x Faster Turnaround, On Track for $150,000 Annual Savings Using Simbian’s AI Agents to Complete and Review Security Questionnaires

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simbian®, on a mission to solve security for businesses using AI, today announced its customer Matillion has realized a 10x faster turnaround and is set to save $150,000 annually using its AI-based GRC Agent to complete and review security questionnaires.

Matillion delivers the data pipeline platform for data teams to build data pipelines for AI and analytics. The company has expanded its customer base and increased software purchasing to meet its increased business needs. On both the customer acquisition side and software purchasing side, security questionnaires are an important part of third-party risk management since they allow vendor evaluation based on specific criteria. However, the completion and reviewing of questionnaires was tedious, manual, and time consuming for Matillion’s security team. This distracted the security team and also slowed down their sales and business teams.

Matillion needed a solution that would mitigate the cost and distraction of manually completing and reviewing questionnaires. After evaluating several solutions, Matillion selected Simbian’s GRC Agent. With Simbian’s GRC Agent automatically generating answers to incoming questionnaires, turnaround time was reduced by an order of magnitude and the company is on track to save hundreds of hours in labor annually, while improving the consistency of responses.

“Simbian's GRC Agent consistently delivers precise and accurate responses, significantly easing our workload,” said Suchit Mishra, Matillion’s Director of Information Security. “What used to take days now takes minutes, and we’re thrilled with how seamlessly it has integrated into our existing processes. It’s not just about saving time; it’s about maintaining the highest standards of security and accuracy, which is exactly what Simbian enables us to do.”

Simbian has created a suite of autonomous AI Agents that operate across the gamut of security functions to scale up enterprise security teams by 10x. These AI Agents work alongside security teams to enhance the intelligence, speed, and coverage of their entire security programs.

Simbian’s GRC Agent collects all needed documentation, such as company policies, white papers, compliance certifications, and responses to previous security questionnaires. It synthesizes information from these sources to draft answers to the questionnaires. Users can fine-tune the answers by coaching the GRC Agent in natural language. The GRC Agent adapts over time to the user’s style, saving time and the need for manual intervention.

From Simbian surveys, an organization with 500 employees spends over $80,000 on labor annually to complete questionnaires manually, and expenses grow with higher revenues and employee count. Simbian’s GRC Agent automates 90% of this process, which speeds up the exercise of answering questionnaires by almost 10x and shortens sales cycles. The GRC Agent saves organizations an average of one full-time employee (FTE) a year, ensuring a full return on investment within a year and allowing them to focus on core activities that reduce risk and drive higher revenue growth. The combination of faster and higher quality responses also means that sale cycles are shortened by 25%, resulting in increased revenue and more rapid deal closure.

“We are pleased to work with customers like Matillion to apply AI to autonomously solve some of their most pressing security challenges,” said Ambuj Kumar, Simbian Co-Founder and CEO. “Simbian’s GRC Agent uplevels your GRC program. It enables your GRC and Product Security teams to offload the busy work of risk reviews and to focus on what matters, which is mitigating risks found and making strategic decisions.”

