Rali Partners With Trevelino/Keller to Drive Growth Through Refreshed Website and Integrated Marketing

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Growth PR+Mkt agency, announces its partnership with Rali, creators of the leading Change Experience Platform that helps organizations achieve transformational change. Trevelino/Keller launched Rali’s refreshed web and branding experience and will continue supporting the company through LeadGen, DemandGen and ReputationGen marketing efforts, encompassing growth marketing, public relations and web development.

Rali, founded by Larry Mohl, former Chief Learning Officer at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and American Express, helps enterprises, non-profits and customer-service-driven organizations achieve transformational change through its industry-leading Change Experience Platform. Unlike traditional learning management systems, Rali’s Change Experience Platform leverages AI tools, a change methodology and expert-led journeys that help organizations achieve behavioral change that impacts teams, leadership, individuals and organizational culture.

“Research states that nearly 70% of change initiatives fail, with many attributing that failure rate to various reasons such as employee resistance, a lack of leadership engagement and more. While these reasons do factor in, there’s also historically been a lack of solutions that truly shift behaviors to create lasting change,” says Rich Cannon, CEO, Rali. “Rali’s Change Experience Platform was created with a proven change methodology, leveraging expert content and innovative technology to lead companies to adoption and behavior change for impactful results.”

As a company, Trevelino/Keller brings 20 years of brand reputation, media strategy, digital expertise and creative services to its partnership with Rali.

“Rali is a pioneer in change experiences, using proven techniques and technology to help companies of every size navigate and instill change,” says Genna Keller, co-CEO at Trevelino/Keller. “Rali’s dedication to its customers, partners and team aligns with T/K’s own culture, and we look forward to a long-term partnership.”

About Rali

Rali, creators of the leading Change Experience Platform, empowers measurable, scalable transformation for your teams and organization. Where other corporate transformation approaches use training programs that offer limited impact, insights and repeatability, Rali’s Change Experience Platform leverages AI tools, a change methodology and expert-led journeys that serve as the building blocks for your customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.getrali.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2B and B2C companies. Its solutions are built around helping companies achieve one of three outcomes -- go to market, brand relaunch or accelerate growth. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content to support those solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.