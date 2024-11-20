The Cannabist Company Launches Exciting New Collaboration with Woman-Owned Ayurvedic Wellness Innovator Veda Warrior

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today the launch of its partnership with Veda Warrior, a New Jersey-based minority woman-owned Ayurvedic wellness brand on a mission to make cannabis wellness more accessible. The initial launch in the New Jersey market includes three cannabis-infused cooking essentials – ghee butter, olive oil, and coconut oil – to be followed by cannabis-infused edibles and topicals incorporating Ayurvedic herb blends.

The collaboration combines Veda Warrior’s holistic solutions, blending ancient and traditional herbal practices with high quality organic ingredients, with The Cannabist Company’s premium cannabis oil and state-of-the-art infusion process. The three cannabis-infused cooking essentials, including ghee butter, olive oil and coconut oil, will be available at the Company’s two Cannabist locations, as well as across its wholesale network. The second phase of the partnership launch will feature nine uniquely formulated effects-based products — five infused edibles and four infused topicals.

“This partnership with Veda Warrior opens a new and exciting path for us, tapping into the ancient roots of cannabis and its Ayurvedic heritage, while embracing the modern momentum towards cannabis acceptance. As the industry continues to evolve with federal changes and as the stigma fades, we are excited to bring these holistic solutions to the market, bridging 5,000 years of herbal practice with today’s cannabis industry” said Catie Dunn, Director, Commercial Partnerships, The Cannabist Company. “Connecting with amazing partners like the Veda Warrior team is also a fantastic opportunity for us to further our commitment to bringing high quality, unique, and sought-after products to the market and to increase utilization of our exceptional facilities in New Jersey.”

Veda Warrior was founded in 2019 and places great emphasis on the ethical sourcing and quality of its ingredients, ensuring that products align with its commitment to holistic wellness. The launch in New Jersey, in collaboration with The Cannabist Company, will be Veda Warrior’s inaugural step in the cannabis industry and a significant milestone in redefining holistic health.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward for Veda Warrior as we introduce our Ayurveda-inspired wellness products to a wider audience. The Cannabist Company’s expansive retail network and shared commitment to quality make them the ideal partner to help us achieve our mission of transforming wellness in the U.S.,” said Smrita Choubey, Founder of Veda Warrior. "Our commitment to ethically sourcing the highest quality ingredients is a cornerstone of our brand, and we are proud of the rigorous process we undertake, from working with USDA organic facilities to crafting our own extracts. By integrating Ayurveda’s ancient wisdom with modern advancements, we aim to bring holistic wellness benefits to a broader audience through this partnership.”

For more information, visit cannabistcompany.com and vedawarrior.com.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 14 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 91 facilities including 71 dispensaries and 20 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Veda Warrior

Veda Warrior is dedicated to making Ayurvedic wellness more accessible. The company was founded on the belief that true wellness transcends the mere absence of disease, aiming instead to help individuals achieve peak physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual peace. By integrating time-honored Ayurvedic traditions with modern science, Veda Warrior offers doctor-formulated herbal remedies, holistic health education, and a supportive wellness community. Their mission includes promoting planetary health through better healthcare and agricultural policies. For more information, visit vedawarrior.com.

