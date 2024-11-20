AutoStore and Bastian Solutions Expand Automated Fulfillment With PUMA

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoStore™ and systems integrator Bastian Solutions have once again partnered with global sports brand PUMA. Today, they announced an expansion of their strategic collaboration by implementing the AutoStore system at a new distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona. With this new facility, PUMA aims to increase daily order fulfillment from 100,000 to 200,000, enhancing speed, efficiency, and accuracy across the entire retail supply chain.

PUMA and Bob Philion, President PUMA North America, celebrated the grand opening alongside Governor Katie Hobbs, AutoStore, Bastian Solutions, City of Glendale, the Arizona Commerce Authority and Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

“ PUMA’s new facility showcases the integral role Arizona plays in our country’s growing and thriving economy,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “ We are grateful that PUMA, one of the world’s most recognizable brands, has chosen Arizona, furthering our reputation as a premier logistics hub supporting global companies.”

AutoStore’s cubic storage and retrieval system has been the default automated fulfillment solution integrated with PUMA’s warehouse operations since 2015, serving distribution facilities in Indiana and California. Bastian Solutions has implemented the AutoStore system from the planning phase to execution on-site. As a result, PUMA has accelerated order fulfillment with 99% accuracy, scaled up warehouse capacity by 10X during peak times, and improved delivery times from two weeks to the same day.

“ At AutoStore, speed is central to our value proposition. That's why our system not only delivers high speed but also ensures accurate operations with minimal energy consumption. Our partnership with PUMA exemplifies how our solution is perfectly suited for high-throughput operations, even during peak demand,” said Mats Hovland Vikse, CEO at AutoStore. “ We are grateful to the team at PUMA for our ongoing collaboration and for trusting us to provide a fulfillment solution that meets the evolving demands of customer service.”

With retail ecommerce sales estimated to exceed $8 trillion by 2027, having an efficient, fast, and accurate order fulfillment process is essential. AutoStore’s automated storage and retrieval solution uses a cube-based modular storage system with state-of-the-art robots and excellent software to improve operational efficiency.

Since 2015, together with their integrator Bastian Solutions, PUMA and AutoStore have:

Moved 50+ million items

Accelerated order fulfillment with 99% accuracy

Shipped over 150,000 Units per day and 2 million units per month, even during peak times

Increased warehouse inventory capacity by 10X (Storing 4.2M units in 100k square feet)

Shortened order fulfillment times from days to hours for priority shipments

Reduced energy costs by up to 85%

Increased Inventory Accuracy to 99%

“ At PUMA, our mantra is forever faster, and that includes getting our products in the hands of our customers. AutoStore enables us to be the fastest we’ve ever been,” said Bob Philion, PUMA North America President. “ With the rise of ecommerce, we’re seeing a higher volume of orders moving through our facilities, in addition to more frequent surges in demand. Our continued partnership with AutoStore and Bastian Solutions allows us to maintain this rapid pace while ensuring every order is fulfilled accurately and efficiently.”

CEO & President of Bastian Solutions, Aaron Jones, said: “ At Bastian Solutions, we take pride in our long-standing partnership with AutoStore, having integrated over 100 of their systems across various industries. During our decade-long relationship, we’ve seen AutoStore become one of the most widely adopted automated fulfillment systems in the world, and we’re honored to be a part of that journey. PUMA is a prime example of how, together, we prioritize the needs of our customers, solving operational challenges while helping them meet and exceed their business objectives. Our collaboration with PUMA showcases the power of innovation and customer-centric solutions to drive performance and efficiency.”

“ Today marks an exciting time for our community as we welcome PUMA's state-of-the-art facility to Glendale,” said Mayor Jerry Weiers. “ The presence of such a globally recognized brand underscores Glendale's growing reputation as a hub for innovation and opportunity. This is a win for economic growth, and reflection of our city's commitment to progress and the bright future ahead. Together, we’re building a stronger, more vibrant Glendale.”

“ We are excited that iconic brand PUMA has chosen Arizona for its innovative operations,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “ With our strategic location and modern infrastructure, Arizona provides an ideal environment to support PUMA’s state-of-the-art distribution facility.”

“ Greater Phoenix is an increasingly global market, and this collaboration between AutoStore, Bastian and PUMA underscores the accessibility and reach of the region,” said GPEC President & CEO Chris Camacho. “ PUMA will be able to leverage the local workforce and regional infrastructure to increase speed and scale of operations, building upon the brand’s worldwide operations and legacy.”

