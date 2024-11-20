California Pizza Kitchen and Fandango Offer an Exciting Promotion for Disney’s “Moana 2”

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) in partnership with Fandango, is excited to offer guests the ultimate “dinner and a movie” experience this holiday season. As CPK invites fans to enjoy a special reward—spend $50 or more at participating locations nationwide and receive a $10 Fandango Movie Reward towards Disney’s highly anticipated film, “Moana 2,” opening exclusively in theaters November 27.

The promotion runs from November 20 through December 31, 2024 (or while supplies last), and guests can receive their Movie Reward by uploading their qualifying CPK receipt through a submission link found at cpk.com/moana2. Once qualified, a Promo Code will be delivered via email and is good towards the purchase of one movie ticket (up to $10 total ticket price and associated fees and charges) to see Disney’s “Moana 2” at Fandango partner theaters in the U.S.

“CPK has been delivering unique culinary experiences for nearly 40 years, and we’re thrilled to celebrate that spirit of adventure in our promotion with Fandango and ‘Moana 2,’” said Dawn Keller, Chief Marketing Officer of California Pizza Kitchen. “Now CPK and Moana fans alike have a great reason to dine with us before experiencing Moana’s next great adventure. We’re proud to be the casual dining brand working with Disney and Fandango on this anticipated movie event.”

“Moana 2” promises to take audiences on a thrilling new journey as Moana answers the call of her ancestors, embarking on a daring adventure to explore uncharted waters and discover a mysterious island. The new film is already breaking records, with Fandango announcing it as the best-selling animated movie pre-seller of 2024.

How to Redeem Offer:

Visit any participating CPK location or order online at CPK’s website between November 20 and December 31, 2024. Spend $50 or more on qualifying food and beverage items (excluding alcohol, tax, gratuity, delivery fees and gift card purchases). Visit cpk.com/moana2 where you’ll be directed to a submission link to upload a picture of your itemized receipt by December 31, 2024. Then you’ll receive your $10 Fandango Promo Code by email (one per qualifying receipt, with a maximum of two Codes per person). Submissions are reviewed within 2-5 business days. Redeem your Fandango Promo Code to purchase tickets for “Moana 2” online at Fandango.com from November 20, 2024 through January 15, 2025 (or until “Moana 2” is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first).

*Limited time offer. While supplies last. Total spend on participating products must be greater than $50.00 (excluding alcohol, gratuity, tax, delivery fees and purchases of gift cards). Not valid on orders from third party delivery apps. CPK employees may not combine with CPK Dine-Out Card. No manual reproductions of receipts will be accepted. One reward per receipt submission, limit 2 Codes per person. Must be a resident of the U.S. Offer valid at participating locations, not valid at locations in Guam, airports, stadiums, universities, mobile kitchen, franchised locations, or international locations. Other limits and restrictions apply. Fandango Promotional Code (“Code”) is good towards the purchase of one movie ticket (up to $10 total ticket price and associated fees and charges) to see Moana 2 at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Valid only for purchases at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app. Code is void if not redeemed by 1/15/25 or when Moana 2 is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. Offer valid for one-time use only. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango’s Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. See www.activaterewards.com/cpk/details for full details.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in restaurants across 27 states, as well as nine countries and U.S. territories. Additionally, through strategic licensing partners, the CPK brand is available to consumers in grocery stores nationwide as a leading premium line of frozen pizzas, as well as salad dressings. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

About Disney’s “Moana 2”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. The voice cast also includes Hualālai Chung as Moni, Rose Matafeo as Loto, David Fane as Kele, Awhimai Fraser as Matangi, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Rachel House as Gramma Tala, Gerald Faitala Ramsey as Tautai Vasa, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei. Directed by Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller and David G. Derrick Jr., from a script by Jared Bush and Ledoux Miller, the film is produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen and executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson. “Moana 2,” which features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, “Moana 2” opens in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.