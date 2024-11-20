‘It’s Cloud On’: AWS and Bellevue University Team Up to Connect More Learners to Cloud Careers

BELLEVUE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services’ AWS Cloud Institute and Bellevue University, one of the nation’s leading online universities, are teaming up to connect even more learners, regardless of their technical background, to cloud computing careers.

As one of the first higher education institutions teaming up with AWS Cloud Institute, Bellevue will leverage AWS Cloud Institute across its diverse learner and corporate partner network.

“ The availability of skilled cloud talent is one of the largest barriers to industry transformation,” said Kevin Kelly, Director of AWS Cloud Institute. “ Teaming up with Bellevue allows us to connect into a community of motivated learners who are eager to build opportunity for their lives and careers. It also opens up new dimensions of conversation with Bellevue's engaged employer partners who use AWS services, allowing us to explore how they can address their cloud talent needs through reskilling and internal mobility programs.”

According to a 2022 McKinsey & Company report, most cloud hires will come from existing employees who have upgraded their skills. The report noted that up-skilling workers’ skills can cost significantly less than hiring new ones.

Individuals who enroll in AWS Cloud Institute gain in-demand skills and hands-on technical experience through nine core courses, 150+ labs, and a capstone project in preparation for two AWS certifications – AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and AWS Certified Developer. The program can be completed in as little as nine months.

“ With a deep focus on employee growth planning, we’re uniquely qualified to help adult learners and the employers we partner with connect with specialized cloud computing education delivered by AWS,” said Dr. Mary Hawkins, President of Bellevue University. “ ‘It’s cloud on,’ and we’re ready to work together to drive careers and companies forward quickly.”

Dr. Hawkins added that those who complete the AWS Cloud Institute program will earn 45 credit hours that can be applied to cloud computing-related college degrees.

AWS Cloud Institute program prepares graduates for job roles such as cloud developer, cloud engineer, DevOps engineer, cloud administrator, or cloud support engineer.

About AWS Cloud Institute

AWS Cloud Institute is a virtual cloud skills training program helping any learner build the skills and experience they need to launch a career in cloud in as little as 9 months – regardless of technical background. Learners are trained straight from the source through a comprehensive program developed by AWS and delivered by AWS-accredited expert instructors with extensive cloud and instruction experience and credentials.

Our mission is to accelerate cloud innovation for AWS customers and partners by increasing the pool of job-ready cloud-skilled talent.

About Bellevue University

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 70,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation’s top military and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everywhere online with more than 85 degree programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org).