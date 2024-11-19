MANSCAPED® Expands North American Retail Footprint, Launching in Best Buy Canada

MANSCAPED builds on its longstanding partnership with Best Buy, bringing its premium grooming products to over 100 stores across Canada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MANSCAPED builds on its longstanding partnership with Best Buy, bringing its premium grooming products to over 100 stores across Canada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its launch in Best Buy Canada, the country’s leading electronics retailer. The partnership extends MANSCAPED’s presence in Canadian retail and builds upon its long-standing partnership with Best Buy in the US. As MANSCAPED’s first national retail partner in consumer electronics in the region, Best Buy Canada will carry an assortment of the brand’s premium grooming tools and curated kits in 127 stores across Canada, as well as online at bestbuy.ca.

“Best Buy was one of our first retail partners and has since grown to be one of our most valued and dynamic relationships,” said Catherine Cronin, Vice President of Retail at MANSCAPED. “The opportunity to build on that success and expand into Canadian locations enables us to bring our best-in-class products to so many more consumers, further solidifying this partnership as a point of pride for our brand.”

A selection of MANSCAPED’s core collection, featuring its best-selling grooming tools and premium bundles, is now available both in-store and online at Best Buy Canada, including:

The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra Essentials Kit ($149.99 CAD) – This curated set combines two must-have grooming products for below-the-waist care. It includes the latest version of MANSCAPED’s marquee electric groin and body hair trimmer, paired with a soothing aftershave lotion designed to hydrate the skin and enhance comfort after shaving. Inside you’ll find:

The Lawn Mower ® 5.0 Ultra groin and body hair trimmer – The most advanced trimmer in The Lawn Mower Family, boasting interchangeable SkinSafe ® * foil and trimmer blade heads, waterproof** design, adjustable length settings, constant RPM motor, dual-temperature LED spotlight, travel lock, wireless charging, and up to 60-minutes runtime.

groin and body hair trimmer – The most advanced trimmer in The Lawn Mower Family, boasting interchangeable SkinSafe * foil and trimmer blade heads, waterproof** design, adjustable length settings, constant RPM motor, dual-temperature LED spotlight, travel lock, wireless charging, and up to 60-minutes runtime. Crop Soother™ aftershave lotion – This unique formulation is infused with ultra-soothing ingredients like aloe, colloidal oats, shea, and cocoa seed butter, providing hydration while helping to reduce post-shave irritation.

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Pro Refined Kit ($149.99 CAD) – This thoughtfully designed bundle features our best-selling trimmer and three essential below-the-waist formulations, offering a comprehensive grooming routine. Inside you’ll find:

The Lawn Mower ® 4.0 Pro groin and body hair trimmer – This expertly engineered trimmer boasts our latest technology, including an updated SkinSafe blade, travel lock, and wireless charging capability.

groin and body hair trimmer – This expertly engineered trimmer boasts our latest technology, including an updated SkinSafe blade, travel lock, and wireless charging capability. Crop Preserver ® anti-chafing groin deodorant – Infused with natural hydrators and antioxidants, this specially formulated, quick-drying lotion will keep sensitive areas feeling dry and comfortable all day long.

anti-chafing groin deodorant – Infused with natural hydrators and antioxidants, this specially formulated, quick-drying lotion will keep sensitive areas feeling dry and comfortable all day long. Crop Reviver ® toner and refresher – This soothing formulation utilizes aloe and with hazel extracts to keep high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected after shaving.

toner and refresher – This soothing formulation utilizes aloe and with hazel extracts to keep high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected after shaving. Crop Soother™ aftershave lotion

The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Plus Essentials Kit ($99.99 CAD) – Elevate your groin care routine with this dynamic duo.

The Lawn Mower ® 3.0 Plus groin and body hair trimmer – With an updated SkinSafe blade, constant RPM motor, LED spotlight, 600mAh li-on rechargeable battery, two adjustable combs, and a sleek ergonomic design with rubber gripping, this trimmer has everything you need to get the job done.

groin and body hair trimmer – With an updated SkinSafe blade, constant RPM motor, LED spotlight, 600mAh li-on rechargeable battery, two adjustable combs, and a sleek ergonomic design with rubber gripping, this trimmer has everything you need to get the job done. Crop Soother™ aftershave lotion

The Beard Hedger® Essentials Kit ($169.99 CAD) – This comprehensive routine provides everything you need for a clean, perfectly groomed, and conditioned beard. Each formulation is dermatologist-tested and paraben, phthalate, and cruelty-free. The bundle includes:

The Beard Hedger ® electric beard hair trimmer – A premium beard-sculpting tool designed for precision, featuring a powerful, cordless DC motor for exceptional performance. It includes an intuitive zoom wheel with 20 length settings, a 41mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for comfortable trimming and enhanced durability, up to 60-minutes runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof design for easy cleaning.

electric beard hair trimmer – A premium beard-sculpting tool designed for precision, featuring a powerful, cordless DC motor for exceptional performance. It includes an intuitive zoom wheel with 20 length settings, a 41mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for comfortable trimming and enhanced durability, up to 60-minutes runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof design for easy cleaning. Beard Shampoo – A gentle cleanser to help soften and hydrate coarse beard hair.

– A gentle cleanser to help soften and hydrate coarse beard hair. Beard Conditioner –This lightweight formula, infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E helps rehydrate hair and leaves it feeling silky-soft.

–This lightweight formula, infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E helps rehydrate hair and leaves it feeling silky-soft. Beard Comb – Featuring dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your favorite products.

– Featuring dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your favorite products. Beard Scissors – Ultra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape.

– Ultra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape. Travel Pouch – A convenient storage bag to keep all your essentials organized.

The Handyman™ ($109.99 CAD) – This compact yet powerful face shaver is the perfect tool for on-the-go grooming. It features dual-action SkinSafe long-hair leveler and foil shaver blades, for a comfortable and close shave, along with a waterproof design for easy cleanup. Lightweight and easy to pack, it also includes a magnetic protective cover for mess-free travel.

The Weed Whacker® 2.0 ($59.99 CAD) – This advanced nose and ear hair trimmer features a state-of-the-art rotary steel blade with tall and wide slots for enhanced performance, SkinSafe technology, waterproof capabilities, and ergonomic design for a comfortable and confident trim every time.

The Shears 3.0 ($34.99 CAD) – The perfect five-piece luxury set for keeping fingers and toes in tip-top shape, featuring professional-grade stainless steel tools packaged neatly in a vegan leather travel case.

Conveniently arriving in stores just in time for the holiday season, gifting the men in your life – or enhancing your own personal care routine – has never been easier. To shop MANSCAPED’s premium line of men’s grooming products, visit your local Best Buy Canada today.

*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over eleven million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Express and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 320 Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Best Buy Express stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.