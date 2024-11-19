Entrepreneur Training Gets a Boost Through Collaboration Between ABIC and CETAC-WEST

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrepreneurs will have increased access to training thanks to a collaboration between the Agricultural Bioscience Innovation Centre (ABIC) and CETAC-WEST. A new agreement between the organizations will allow donations made to the ABIC Foundation to be designated to support CETAC’s entrepreneur programs.

ABIC is a charitable organization managed by Ag-West Bio whose goal is to promote science as a powerful tool for addressing global challenges. ABIC programs include educational events and training for entrepreneurs.

CETAC is a not-for-profit that supports small to medium-sized enterprises in Saskatchewan and Alberta to commercialize environmental and clean technologies within the energy and agriculture sectors. CETAC's flagship event is its "Entrepreneur to CEO" workshop, an intensive five-day program where entrepreneurs learn business fundamentals and develop practical strategies to successfully deliver environmental solutions to market. CETAC draws on the expertise of over 85 mentors who are currently running or have sold successful businesses.

Brent Zettl is president and CEO of Zyus Life Sciences and serves as chair of CETAC-WEST. He says successful businesspeople are often looking to give back to the organizations that helped them in the early stages of their career, and this is a great opportunity. “We want them to know that by donating to ABIC they can help support CETAC’s unique and effective training programs for early entrepreneurs. CETAC doesn’t pick winners – we build them.”

Karen Churchill, president and CEO of Ag-West Bio, says “As well as being excited about the prospect of increasing training access for entrepreneurs, this is a great opportunity to fulfill ABIC’s mandate and raise the profile of the charity. This collaboration will make both organizations more effective. I am certain this is just the start of a long-term, successful partnership between two like-minded organizations.”

About CETAC-WEST

Founded in 1993, CETAC provides mentoring programs and services to help clients learn management, market and financial concepts and skills, to develop and execute strategies needed to successfully commercialize innovations and prepare to receive and manage funding and investment. Clients range from concept-stage innovators to established SMEs focused on gaining market traction and managing growth. www.cetac.ca

About ABIC

The ABIC Foundation is a registered charity managed by Ag-West Bio, Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association. ABIC’s vision is “creating value in agriculture, food, health, energy, and bio-based industries for the benefit of humankind.” ABIC programs include the Beyond Entrepreneurship training program and the ABIC Speaker Series. ABIC also provides funding for Ag-West Bio’s Investment Bootcamp. www.agwest.sk.ca/abic-ca