Icertis and Microsoft Deepen Collaboration to Unlock Supply Chain Value with GenAI-Powered Contract Intelligence

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced Icertis for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management to unlock strategic value across supplier relationships. The Icertis platform now embeds seamlessly with Dynamics 365, delivering contract intelligence directly in procurement processes to help customers control costs and mitigate supplier risk.

Contracts are universal in business, serving as the single source of truth for commercial relationships and rich resources for data-driven insights that accelerate strategic outcomes. Icertis embeds contract data into core source-to-pay processes within Dynamics 365, giving businesses real-time visibility into contract terms, discounts, delivery schedules, and compliance requirements.

“ Many businesses are burdened with complex tech stacks and disparate systems, with cumbersome integrations that exacerbate supply chain challenges and increase vulnerabilities. Icertis and Microsoft have partnered to equip customers with embedded products and more agile, data-driven solutions to address these challenges while enabling faster time to value,” said Anand Subbaraman, Chief Operating Officer, Icertis. “ Icertis for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management strengthens our long-standing collaboration with Microsoft as we equip business leaders with an easy-to-deploy and use digital foundation for immediate growth. Together, we’re unlocking the hidden, and many times lost, commercial value in contracts and empowering enterprises to realize strategic outcomes while building more resilient supply chains.”

Icertis for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management delivers the following benefits for customers:

Revenue Growth: Reduces delays in procurement and contract approvals, enabling faster, coordinated decisions that support revenue growth.

Reduces delays in procurement and contract approvals, enabling faster, coordinated decisions that support revenue growth. Cost Control: Provides clear visibility into supplier contracts and obligations, empowering leaders to negotiate optimal pricing and avoid profit losses.

Provides clear visibility into supplier contracts and obligations, empowering leaders to negotiate optimal pricing and avoid profit losses. Risk Mitigation: Automated risk analysis, powered by Azure and AI-driven insights, identifies and manages supplier risks proactively.

Automated risk analysis, powered by Azure and AI-driven insights, identifies and manages supplier risks proactively. Compliance Management: AI-driven contract monitoring tracks compliance with key clauses, supporting legal and regulatory adherence.

“ Collaborating with Icertis to integrate contract intelligence with Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a core component of CIMMYT's 2030 Excellence in Operations strategy, designed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our global contracting processes,” said Bram Govaerts, Director General at CIMMYT, a cutting-edge, international non-profit organization. “ By increasing transparency and streamlining workflows, this initiative strengthens our commitment to operational excellence and our mission to advance agricultural innovation sustainably.”

“ By embedding Icertis contract insights directly into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, we’re empowering our customers to unlock new value within their supplier relationships and make strategic decisions with greater speed and confidence in a rapidly changing market,” said Sameer Verma, Head of Products, Dynamics 365 AI ERP, Microsoft.

With the upcoming general availability of the Icertis integration in early 2025, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management customers will be able to leverage pre-configured content and contract management expertise from Icertis to reduce implementation complexity and gain immediate value from contract intelligence capabilities. The integration is available via public preview access today.

About Icertis

Icertis is the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence. The Icertis platform revolutionizes contract management, equipping customers with powerful insights and automation to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance - the pillars of business success. Today, more than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full intent of millions of commercial agreements in 90+ countries.