Flow Beverage Corp. Expands Manufacturing Agreement with Joyburst

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”) today announced that it has amended the terms of its manufacturing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Joyburst Inc. (“Joyburst”). Pursuant to the terms of the amending agreement, the term (the “Term”) of the Agreement has been extended from three years to four and the minimum total revenue over the Term have increased to $19.5 million, an increase from minimum total revenue of $13.5 million over the original three-year term under the Agreement.

“We are thrilled to be extending our co-pack agreement with Joyburst and now reaching over $267 million in minimum contracted revenue for our co-pack operation over the next six years. Joyburst's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns very well with Flow's ethos and extending our co-pack agreement not only fortifies our partnership but also amplifies our shared mission to deliver hydration solutions in an environmentally conscious manner,” said Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flow.

About Joyburst

Joyburst is a "better for you" beverage company launched in 2021, with a mission of "SPREADING JOY WITH EVERY SIP". Joyburst launched through a nationally televised Super Bowl commercial and has aggressively grown its product offerings. Its current line-up of beverages consist of energy drinks, mocktails, hydration beverages using electrolytes, multivitamins and lion's mane. Joyburst has quickly become one of the fastest growing beverage companies in North America and its products are now available in over 27 countries including Mexico, Taiwan, Spain, UAE, China etc. Learn more at: www.joyburst.com.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced natural mineral spring water in the most sustainable product formats. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original mineral spring water, award-winning organic flavours and sparkling mineral spring water in sizes ranging from 300-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available at retailers in Canada and the United States, and online at flowhydration.com.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow’s investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

