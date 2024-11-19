NUWAVE Launches Partnership with Clerk Chat for Business Text Messaging with Multi-UC Features

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUWAVE Communications, a leading provider of cutting-edge communication solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Business Text Messaging service, in partnership with Clerk Chat. This innovative feature integrates SMS, MMS, and WhatsApp messaging within popular platforms like Webex, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, transforming how businesses engage with their customers across multiple channels. Through iPILOT, NUWAVE partners can empower their customers to optimize communication strategies, offering seamless multi-channel engagement.

“We recognize that Carriers and Partners need to enable their customers on Multi-UC platforms with SMS messaging,” said David Spears, Chief Product Officer of NUWAVE. “With the launch of our Clerk Chat Business Text Messaging services, we’re providing a powerful, streamlined solution that allows businesses to easily connect with their audiences in the most convenient and effective way possible.”

Alexander Haque, CEO of Clerk Chat, echoed the significance of this partnership: “By teaming up with NUWAVE, Clerk Chat’s business SMS solution delivers a vital communication channel for the Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Service Provider communities, empowering them to offer an exceptional messaging experience to their customers.”

NUWAVE’s Business Text Messaging service offers features designed to enhance customer interaction, including direct and group messaging, automated campaigns, CRM integration, and effortless customer management—all accessible from a single, unified platform.

“Text messaging has one of the highest engagement rates across all communication channels,” added Spears. “With open rates as high as 98%, it’s essential for businesses looking to connect with their customers in a personal and impactful way.”

Fully compliant with industry regulations, including 10DLC, NUWAVE’s Clerk Chat Business Text Messaging service ensures secure and reliable communication, providing businesses with the confidence they need in today’s fast-paced digital environment.

For more information about NUWAVE’s Business Text Messaging service, visit www.nuwave.com or contact us at sales@nuwave.com.

About NUWAVE Communications

NUWAVE Communications, a leader in innovative telecommunications solutions, is transforming the industry with iPILOT, our cutting-edge SaaS platform. iPILOT empowers carriers and partners to seamlessly deliver global Microsoft Teams, Webex Calling, and Zoom Phone services.

Our mission is to build strong, lasting partnerships worldwide by optimizing your cloud communication investments. With complete lifecycle management for Multi-UC platforms and enterprise telephony, iPILOT simplifies operations through automation, intuitive design, and a user-friendly experience.

To learn more about NUWAVE and its flagship platform iPILOT™, visit www.nuwave.com.

About Clerk Chat

Clerk Chat, the world’s first AI telecom, enables businesses to seamlessly engage with their customers through conversational messaging. Its user-friendly web interface streamlines message management, allowing businesses to automate SMS campaigns, manage responses, and integrate with popular CRM systems like Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and Microsoft Dynamics. The platform also connects with leading collaboration tools such as Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, unifying communication strategies across channels.

For more information, visit clerk.chat.