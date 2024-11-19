Legion Technologies Partners with Vail Resorts to Expand Workforce Management Across 37 Resorts in the U.S. and Canada

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management (WFM), today announced it has expanded its relationship with Vail Resorts, the world’s leading mountain resort company. Over the past winter season, Vail Resorts mountain resort leaders, managers, and frontline employees implemented the technology and data in the Legion WFM platform, allowing them to optimize resort staffing to elevate guest service, employee experience, and efficiency.

Vail Resorts initially piloted Legion WFM's scheduling functionality at its two largest mountain resorts, Whistler Blackcomb and Park City Mountain. Over the past season, Vail Resorts expanded this functionality to all 37 of its resorts in the US and Canada.

“As an experience company, we are always looking to invest in innovative technology to improve not only the guest experience but our team members’ experience,” said Bill Rock, president of the Mountain Division, Vail Resorts. “Our leaders and employees had been giving us feedback that they wanted a better experience that gives them better visibility and flexibility to schedule our employees where and when they can make the biggest impact on the experience of our guests. Legion’s workforce management tool has helped us schedule our employees more efficiently, which is essential given the intricacies of our mountain resort operations.”

“Vail Resorts’ operations are complex, from running retail and rental to staffing lifts and restaurants and scheduling team members in hospitality; Vail Resorts needs intuitive and flexible scheduling software to optimize labor operations. With Legion’s experience and employee-centric platform, we help ensure they always have the right staff at the right time in the right place to meet demand while simultaneously maximizing employee engagement,” said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder, Legion Technologies.

The expansion of the Vail Resorts partnership marks another milestone in what remains a remarkable year for Legion. Earlier this year, the AI Breakthrough Awards named Legion WFM the “Best AI-based Solution for Workforce Management” for the second year in a row. In addition, the company ranked No. 26 on Inc. Magazine’s list of the Pacific region’s fastest-growing private companies and made Deloitte’s Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.