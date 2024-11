Spotware achève cTrader 5.0 sur toutes les plateformes avec des mises à jour majeures d’Algo

Spotware has been delivering cutting-edge fintech solutions and infrastructure for over 14 years. Its flagship platform stands out for its unparalleled innovation, steadfast reliability, and top extensibility, providing premium experiences to all FX/CFD stakeholders. Here's a walkthrough of cTrader 5.0. Find out what's new and how your brokerage can benefit from its advanced features and capabilities, designed to elevate trading efficiency and user satisfaction to new heights.