Greentech Environmental Unveils MERV 8A High-Capacity Filters with ODOGard® Technology at ISSA Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greentech Environmental, a leader in air filtration, is thrilled to announce its newest innovation: the MERV 8A High-Capacity Filter with embedded ODOGard® technology. Engineered to meet the air quality needs of various sectors, including hospitality, multi-family, residential spaces, education, commercial buildings, and assisted living, this filter represents a breakthrough in HVAC filtration technology.

The MERV 8A filter offers dual benefits: advanced filtration and superior odor control through Greentech’s licensed ODOGard® technology. ODOGard® is a revolutionary odor control solution that neutralizes unpleasant odors at the molecular level. Unlike traditional odor-masking products, ODOGard® bonds with odor molecules, rendering them undetectable to the human nose. “At Greentech, we listen to our customer’s needs, and our MERV 8A filter with ODOGard® technology was engineered for clients who need better IAQ and odor control at an affordable cost,” said Blake Bobosky, VP of Sales and Marketing. “It’s a game-changer for hospitality and other sectors where first impressions matter, offering an effective, cost-conscious alternative to expensive impregnated carbon filters.”

Key Benefits of MERV 8A Filters with ODOGard® Technology:

Superior Odor Elimination: This filter eliminates common VOCs and odors at the molecular level, unlike standard filters that merely trap particles.

Cost-Effective Solution: Up to 50% less expensive and 99% more effective in odor reduction compared to impregnated carbon filters.

Reliable Filtration: True Mechanical High-Capacity filter maintains its MERV 8A rating over time, ensuring consistent performance.

Premium Build Quality: Fully sealed design prevents air bypass for maximum filtration efficiency.

Made in the USA: Manufactured to high standards, ideal for commercial applications in hospitality, multi-family housing, and commercial buildings.

“We're seeing an increased demand from industries where air quality and occupant experience are intertwined," Bobosky added. “With our MERV 8A filters, we offer a superior alternative to traditional filtration systems. For example, in hospitality and residential spaces, this means no more lingering smells or heavy fragrances—just clean, fresh air. Ever checked into a hotel or walked into a home and been greeted by a strong scent? It leaves you wondering—what are they trying to cover up? With our filters, masking odors is unnecessary—they’re eliminated through advanced filtration,” he concluded.

About Greentech Environmental

Greentech Environmental is a pioneering company dedicated to high-quality air purification and filtration solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee, Greentech is known for innovation, reliability, and a commitment to improving indoor air quality.