Belmont Village and Greystar Announce Groundbreaking of Rancho Santa Fe Senior Living Community

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living, a leading owner, developer and operator of senior living communities, celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest project, Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe. This marks the company’s fourth community in the San Diego area and its 17th in California since its founding in 1997. Developed in collaboration with Greystar Real Estate Partners, this new community is designed to elevate luxury living and deliver exceptional care for seniors.

Building on the success of their La Jolla community launched in 2022, this second partnership with leading developer Greystar brings an enhanced living experience to Rancho Santa Fe through exquisite indoor/outdoor spaces and world-class amenities. The community will also benefit from Belmont Village’s ongoing collaboration with the University of California San Diego Stein Center for Research on Aging, providing residents with direct access to cutting-edge research and programs for successful aging.

“Belmont Village has always been committed to providing unparalleled living experiences for our residents, and this groundbreaking marks another step in that mission,” said Patricia Will, Founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “As a resident of Rancho Santa Fe, I am personally invested in bringing this exceptional community to life.”

Jerry Brand, Executive Director of Greystar Western Development activities, who is also a resident of Rancho Santa Fe, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Our continued collaboration with Belmont Village allows us to build a senior living community that blends thoughtful design with the highest standard of care, right here in a place we deeply value.”

Located inside of the exclusive gated Lakes at Rancho Santa Fe community, the new Belmont Village will provide 185 independent living, assisted living, and memory care residences, including 15 private cottages.

Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe residents will enjoy a range of resort-style amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center with indoor/outdoor flexibility leading to the fitness patio and heated swimming pool. Signature dining and common spaces will offer effortless indoor/outdoor flow to gracious terraces and amenities. Social activities, an art studio, sports lounge, screening room and full-service salon add to relaxation and recreation. Lush green spaces and walking paths enrich daily life, with amenities such as a dog park, bocce ball court, and a putting green.

Backed by partnerships with leading institutions, Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe will offer award-winning enrichment and wellness programs that will provide residents with comprehensive health support.

With construction slated to begin in December 2024 and completion expected in late 2026, Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe will be an integral part of the Rancho Santa Fe area, contributing to the region's reputation for luxury living while offering high-quality care and hospitality for seniors.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality senior living communities, with more than 4,600 employees and 5,000 units. Its 35 locations across the country and in Mexico City, provide award-winning independent, assisted living and memory care programs. The Company collaborates with UC San Diego, USC, UCLA, and Baptist Health South Florida to innovate its programs for cognitive health and life enrichment. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and South Florida. Renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life and safety, and reputation for leading edge, quality programming, Belmont Village has been certified as a Great Place to Work® since 2018 and has been recognized by U.S News & World Report as Best in Senior Living. www.belmontvillage.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

About Greystar Real Estate Partners:

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $320 billion of real estate in 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 997,600 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $78 billion of assets under management, including over $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.