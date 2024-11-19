Pulmonx Partners with American Lung Association to Launch New Educational Initiatives for COPD Patients and Providers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, and the American Lung Association are continuing their ongoing collaboration with two new programs aimed at supporting patients with severe COPD and emphysema.

Building on their successful partnership, the two organizations will launch new resources to educate patients and healthcare providers on innovative treatment options like the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, a minimally invasive therapy for advanced COPD/emphysema. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COPD remains the third leading cause of death worldwide, with millions of patients struggling to breathe and maintain quality of life despite medical management.

As part of this collaboration, Pulmonx and the Lung Association will introduce two new programs to empower patients and clinicians:

In November 2024, the Lung Association’s EACH BREATH blog will feature stories from two patients with diverse backgrounds who received endobronchial valve (EBV) treatment, sharing their journeys, decisions, and insights on life before and after the procedure.

In January, a leading pulmonologist will host an “Ask the Expert” session on the Lung Association's supported “Living with COPD” and “Living with Lung Disease” online communities. The Q&A will be archived on the platform as a lasting resource for patients exploring severe COPD/emphysema treatment options.

“ We are excited to continue our partnership with the American Lung Association and together build awareness about the life-changing benefits of the Zephyr Valve therapy,” said Steve Williamson, CEO of Pulmonx. “ COPD is a debilitating disease. We want patients and their physicians to know that there are treatment options available to help them breathe easier and live more active lives.”

“ A COPD diagnosis can be devastating for an individual and their family to hear, but thankfully there are treatment options available to help improve the lives of people living with this disease,” said Deb Brown, Chief Mission Officer of the American Lung Association. “ An important part of living with COPD is being educated on the latest treatments and guidelines. The American Lung Association is proud to partner with Pulmonx to further our commitment to support those affected by COPD and offer a variety of resources and information about the disease.”

The Lung Association collaboration will also build upon the existing educational content available to both patients and healthcare professionals, ensuring that those affected by COPD can make informed decisions about their treatment options.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

About Zephyr Valves

The Zephyr Endobronchial Valve is a minimally invasive treatment option for severe COPD/emphysema. Zephyr Valves are placed via bronchoscopy to block off a diseased portion of the lung to prevent air from getting trapped and reduce hyperinflation, which allows the healthier lung tissue to expand and take in more air. This results in patients being able to breathe easier, be less short of breath, and have an improvement in their quality of life.1 National and global treatment guidelines for COPD include Endobronchial Valves like Zephyr Valves as a recommended treatment option for patients with severe COPD/emphysema, with the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) giving valves an ‘Evidence A’ rating. More than 40,000 patients have been treated with Zephyr Valves worldwide.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraX™ Platform and StratX® Lung Analysis Report are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

References

1Criner G et al. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2018; 198 (9): 1151–1164.