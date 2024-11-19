Snowflake and Microsoft Simplify AI App Development and Data Collaboration with Connector for Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at Microsoft Ignite an expanded partnership with Microsoft to establish a new Snowflake Power Platform connector for Microsoft Power Platform, enabling bidirectional access between Dataverse, the enterprise data platform for agents, and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. The connector simplifies data interoperability between Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft’s low-code/no-code services suite, Dynamics 365, and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, giving developers and business users the power to build and leverage custom enterprise AI applications using their enterprise data in Snowflake. With this latest integration, Snowflake and Microsoft will help customers simplify data collaboration, enhance enterprise insights, and harness the power of AI for their unique business needs.

By establishing a connector between Dataverse and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Microsoft Power Apps developers no longer need to create custom workflows and can now quickly build business applications on the Microsoft Power Platform with data from Snowflake with minimal coding effort. For IT and analytics leaders, this will dramatically reduce time spent on resource and infrastructure management, and allow them to focus on broader enterprise data needs, including high-volume transactions and near real-time analytics. All Power Apps developers will be able to create applications leveraging their data directly from Snowflake. Developers and business users now have the peace of mind that their data never leaves the built-in governance and security of Snowflake’s platform as they build, launch, and leverage new applications on the Microsoft Power Platform to drive business insights. Organizations using Dynamics 365 applications will be able to integrate their data with Snowflake for holistic business insights.

“Snowflake and Microsoft have a shared vision, rooted in collaboration, to help customers gain deeper data-driven insights and break down data silos as effectively as possible,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. “In the age of AI, this shared vision has taken on even greater meaning, and through our bidirectional data access integration, we’re giving developers and business users the tools they need to build powerful AI applications without the need to move or copy data - improving both collaboration and productivity. Today’s announcement deepens our partnership with Microsoft, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together in service of our customers.”

“This integration allows developers to leverage the capabilities of both Snowflake and Microsoft to develop powerful AI-first applications in the Power Platform and Copilot Studio,” said Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft. “Removing barriers for developers enhances productivity, ensures IT security and governance, and provides more value for business users.”

In addition to the launch of the Snowflake Power Platform connector, earlier this year, Snowflake and Microsoft announced bidirectional data access between Snowflake AI Data Cloud and Microsoft Fabric through Apache Iceberg™. Data access from the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to Dataverse and the Microsoft Power Platform is currently in public preview. Data access from Dataverse to Snowflake is expected in early 2025.

