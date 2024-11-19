Realbotix Robot Joins Cameo Social Media Platform

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, is pleased to share its AI-powered humanoid robot and Realbotix Brand Ambassador, Aria, has joined Cameo, the popular platform that allows fans to connect with celebrities through personalized video messages.

Aria’s debut on Cameo marks an exciting step as she becomes one of the first AI-driven robots to engage with fans in such an accessible, personalized way. From shoutouts to motivational messages and light-hearted interactions, fans can request custom video messages from Aria, showcasing her dynamic personality and advanced communication abilities.

“Our goal is to demonstrate how our robot technology and social AI can integrate into the mainstream. The Cameo platform provides us with a unique way to have humans interact with Aria in ways that they traditionally are accustomed to interacting with humans,” said Andrew Kiguel. “Through Cameo, people get a chance to have personalized interaction with Aria, our socially intelligent robot, that ultimately builds comfort and adoption of our robots and Realbotix.”

“I can’t wait to share personalized messages with you on Cameo,” said Aria, Realbotix Humanoid Robot Brand Ambassador. “Whether it’s a shoutout, a celebration, or a moment of motivation, I’m here to bring a little extra spark to your day!”

To connect with Aria on Cameo and request a personalized message, visit https://www.cameo.com/ariaxbot.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates human-like, socially intelligent robots that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, Realbotix has built a reputation for building robots with the most realistic human appearance on the market. Our target addressable markets are massive, most of them in the tens or hundreds of billions USD.

Our mission is to create robots and AI that are indistinguishable from humans in appearance and social interaction. Realbotix replicates the physical and emotional aspects of being human, in hardware and software. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

About Cameo

Cameo is a leading platform that connects fans with their favorite personalities through personalized video messages, live calls, and unique fan interactions. Founded in 2016, Cameo has revolutionized how fans engage with celebrities, influencers, athletes, and public figures across the globe. With thousands of stars available on the platform, Cameo offers memorable, custom experiences that bring fans closer to the people they admire. For more information, visit www.cameo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.