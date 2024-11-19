TA Invests in Certinia to Support the Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certinia, a leading provider of Professional Services Automation and Customer Success solutions, today announced an investment from TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global private equity firm with a track record of scaling growth in technology companies, to support its continued growth. Following the transaction, Haveli Investments, L.P. (“Haveli”) will retain a majority position, and existing investors General Atlantic and Salesforce Ventures will continue to hold meaningful stakes in the business.

Certinia’s portfolio of Professional Services Automation, Customer Success and Finance & Accounting software solutions enables organizations to deliver customer value with certainty by powering and connecting all aspects of their customer-facing operations, including services estimation and delivery, customer success management, and financial planning and accounting. Certinia transforms services delivery and management for over 1,400 customers in more than 30 countries.

“ Certinia has made impressive strides in reshaping how services teams operate, setting new standards in professional services automation and customer success. We’re excited to support Certinia’s continued growth and help accelerate its mission of delivering exceptional value to customers on a global scale,” said Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director at TA. “ TA’s investment underscores the strong foundation Certinia has built and our belief in the significant growth opportunities ahead. We look forward to collaborating on Certinia’s strategic roadmap and exploring new paths for expansion,” added Jason Werlin, Managing Director at TA.

DJ Paoni, CEO of Certinia said, “Over the last 18 months since our evolution from FinancialForce to Certinia, we’ve achieved major growth milestones - including surpassing one million monthly active users - and TA’s investment is strong validation of Certinia’s positive momentum and the value our solutions deliver to our customers every day. This is also an important step as we accelerate our PSA and Customer Success market leadership, broaden our global presence, and explore opportunities to grow our business.”

“ We’re pleased to welcome TA to Certinia’s investment team,” said Ian Loring, Senior Managing Director at Haveli. “ Haveli is highly optimistic about Certinia’s potential as a market leader supporting technology and services organizations from opportunity to renewal, built on the strength of the Salesforce platform. With TA’s expertise now alongside our continued support, we believe Certinia is primed to deliver even greater value for services organizations and their customers.”

About Certinia

Since 2009, Certinia has been dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions to global services organizations. Today, Certinia’s portfolio of Professional Services Automation, Customer Success and Finance & Accounting software solutions enable businesses to power and connect all aspects of their customer-facing operations from opportunity to renewal. With offices, customers, employees and partners around the world, Certinia’s mission is to empower the world’s best technology and services organizations to deliver customer value with certainty. For more information, please visit www.certinia.com.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. For more information, visit: www.ta.com.

About Haveli Investments

Haveli Investments is an Austin-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in the highest quality companies in the technology sector through control, minority or structured equity and debt investments with a focus on software, data, gaming and adjacent industries. The firm partners with innovative companies, entrepreneurs and management teams throughout a company’s life cycle. Haveli’s experienced team of investors and diverse industry experts will provide operational and strategic support, enabling portfolio companies to focus on driving innovation and increasing growth, scale and operating margins. Underscoring Haveli’s investments is an unwavering focus on DEI and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.haveliinvestments.com, or follow Haveli on LinkedIn, @Haveli Investments.