Accelsius and iM Data Centers Partner to Bring Sustainable, High-Performance Cooling Solutions to Miami Data Center

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelsius™, a leader in innovative two-phase, direct-to-chip cooling technology, and iM Data Centers, a leader in advanced manufacturing of high-performance modular data centers with expertise in transforming legacy facilities into sustainable, high-performance computing (HPC) data centers, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver sustainable, scalable data center cooling solutions. This collaboration will support the growing demand for HPC and AI workloads initially at iM’s Miami data center, set to open in Q1 2025.

Located in one of the world’s most network-dense cities, the Miami facility spans 100,000 square feet, offering 10 — scaling to 40 — megawatts of power. This purpose-built center is fed from two utility substations with expandable infrastructure. Following iM Data Centers’ recently commissioned fully modular Pittsburgh HPC Data Center, the Miami site further demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainable IT practices while providing some of the highest power densities and most advanced cooling solutions in the market, making it an ideal partner for Accelsius.

The Miami facility will showcase Accelsius’ NeuCool™ Thermal Simulation Rack (TSR) with integrated Load Simulation Sleds (LSS). This system demonstrates energy-efficient advanced direct-to-chip liquid cooling capabilities, showing how the NeuCool platform efficiently and safely manages heat for next-generation AI CPU and GPU workloads.

“Accelsius’ mission at its core is to drive sustainable data center development and operations, making iM Data Centers a natural partner,” said Josh Claman, CEO of Accelsius. “This deployment in Miami marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration that will help reshape how data centers approach high-performance computing infrastructure with sustainability in mind.”

“This partnership further enables iM Data Centers to apply the most technologically advanced and efficient methods to support the most powerful GPU servers today and in the future,” said Michael Roark, CEO and founder of iM Data Centers. “Our clients require cutting-edge technology to run next-generation applications, and our job is to deliver the most reliable and robust infrastructure to support those workloads.”

iM Data Centers’ modular design and flexible colocation options allow clients to evaluate high-performance computing capabilities while touring the Miami facility. This collaboration helps data center operators meet modern computing demands with minimal environmental impact.

Visit Accelsius and iM Data Centers at SC24

Attendees are invited to join Accelsius and iM Data Centers at SC24 in Atlanta, where they will co-host a happy hour at Glenn Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and welcome visitors at their booths (4048 & 4407). Visitors can explore Accelsius’ Tabletop Demonstrator for its NeuCool two-phase, direct-to-chip technology. This compact system demonstrates refrigerant-based liquid cooling at the engineered cold plate level in a closed loop. Available for hands-on exploration during expo hours, the demonstrator offers a clear view of the boiling process and two-phase thermal performance.

To learn more about Accelsius’ NeuCool two-phase, direct-to-chip in-rack liquid cooling solution, email info@accelsius.com or visit accelsius.com.

About Accelsius

Founded by Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV), Accelsius empowers data center and edge operators to achieve their business, financial, and sustainability goals through advanced cooling solutions. The patented NeuCool platform provides best-in-class thermal efficiencies through a safe, two-phase liquid cooling system that scales from single racks to entire data centers. For more information, visit www.accelsius.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About iM Data Centers

iM Miami project sponsor, iM Data Centers, LLC (iM), designs, manufactures, installs, upgrades, owns and operates data centers in the US. Additionally, iM manufactures modular data centers which are deployed at customer sites and provides a suite of managed cloud services, including high performance computing (HPC) as-a-service for next generation AI loads. For more information, visit www.imdatacenters.com or follow us on LinkedIn.