RDI® Railing Now Available to Customers Across North America with BlueLinx Distribution Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RDI® Railing, the rail portfolio from Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, announces a new distributor partnership with BlueLinx Holdings, Inc., a wholesale distributor of building products. This partnership introduces the award-winning RDI® Railing line to BlueLinx’s current product offerings in Richmond, Va., Frederick, Md., Indianapolis, Ind., Atlanta, Ga., and Chicago, Ill.

RDI® Railing offers an expansive collection of innovative railing products designed to enhance the look and functionality of outdoor spaces. This includes the brand’s industry-leading cable, composite, and aluminum railing solutions, available in various color and infill options to match any aesthetic. RDI® Railing’s line of premium railing products are suitable for any residential or commercial application given the durability and versatility, ease of installation, aesthetic qualities, and safety and sustainability features.

“We are excited to expand our distribution partnership with BlueLinx and the addition of RDI® Railing to the company’s product offerings,” says Chris Hayn, Executive Vice President, Oldcastle Fence, Rail & Deck. “RDI® Railing provides customers with unmatched railing solutions that add both beauty and functionality to every outdoor space. This allows us to bring our award-winning railing solutions to more customers in key areas throughout the country.”

This partnership expands product offerings for BlueLinx in the Outdoor Railing category, which presents a growing market opportunity. Incorporating RDI® Railing will help drive growth and provide customers with high-quality, innovative railing solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Oldcastle APG to bring RDI® Railing to our distribution centers,” says Leo Oei, VP of Product Management and National Accounts at BlueLinx. “This collaboration builds on our existing relationship with Oldcastle APG and allows us to offer our customers a broader range of high-quality outdoor railing products. We are confident that this partnership will drive profitable sales growth for BlueLinx and expand the availability of trusted brands for our customers.”

About RDI® Railing

RDI® Railing is a premium railing brand offering unique features aimed at enhancing the look and livability of any home, all while delivering dramatically simplified installation. Available in a wide range of materials, designs and profiles, RDI Railing is a leading innovator in outdoor and indoor railing products. Featuring more than 20 patents and with more than 30 years of industry experience, RDI products deliver the versatility that brings your vision of home to life. RDI Railing is manufactured and warrantied by Oldcastle® APG. For more information, visit rdirail.com.

About Oldcastle® APG

Oldcastle® APG, a CRH Company, is the leading provider of outdoor living solutions in North America with an award-winning portfolio that enables customers to Live Well Outside. Inspiring endless possibilities with enduring performance, its collection of premier building products create inviting outdoor spaces where people connect, reflect and recharge. The manufacturer's signature brands include Belgard® and Echelon® hardscape and masonry materials; Barrette Outdoor Living® and MoistureShield® fencing, decking and railing; Sakrete® and Amerimix® packaged concrete and mortar; Techniseal® sands, jointing technologies and surface protectors; PebbleTec® pool finishes; plus popular brands of landscape and gardening materials. For more information, visit OldcastleAPG.com.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing fifty states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute a comprehensive range of products to our customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers, and we operate our business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit www.bluelinxco.com.