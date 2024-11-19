Cleo and IndSoft Partner to Streamline Complex Ecosystem Integrations for Fortune 500 Companies

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, announced today it is partnering with IndSoft, one of the fastest growing IT consulting services companies that offers software solutions, project management, and managed services to a client base ranging from startups to small and midsize businesses, to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.

This partnership will provide organizations with a combination of Cleo Integration Cloud technology and IndSoft’s expert managed services team, so customers can seamlessly integrate and conduct business with leading businesses across the globe. As IndSoft’s clients often require and want solutions that possess cloud functionality, along with scalable B2B EDI and MFT integrations capabilities. And the alignment of Cleo and IndSoft's customer bases in the consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals sectors creates a strong foundation for the partnership.

“Partnering with Cleo was a natural choice for us,” said Robert Kruszewski, VP of Sales at IndSoft. “We initially recommended Cleo Integration Cloud to our key customers to address their B2B integration challenges. After seeing firsthand how successful the combination of Cleo technology and Indsoft’s expertise was in transforming their operations, our customers quickly expanded their investments in Cleo solutions and IndSoft services. We knew this powerful combination could deliver significant value to even more businesses.”

Indsoft excels at simplifying large, complex technology problems by delivering tailored solutions that resolve even the most intricate challenges. With Cleo as a partner, Indsoft will deliver even more robust and reliable integration services to businesses of all sizes using CIC that offers business process automation, real-time data, pre-built integrations for popular trading partners, and more.

Ken Lyons, Cleo’s Chief Revenue Officer, said, “We are excited to partner with IndSoft and bring together the innovation of Cleo Integration Cloud with IndSoft’s deep knowledge, strategic guidance, and expert skills in IT consulting and managed services. This collaboration will enable customers to leverage cloud-based integration solutions that streamline B2B processes, drive operational efficiency, and provide any-to-any integration with any trading partner. By aligning our strengths in key industries including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, we are confident this partnership will deliver transformative value to businesses navigating today’s dynamic landscape.”

About Indsoft Technologies

IndSoft is one of the fastest growing consulting services companies that offers software solutions, staff augmentation, managed services, and consulting services to a client base that includes startups, small and midsize businesses, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Headquartered in Chicago with additional operations in Texas and India, IndSoft continues to grow its business by offering world-class services to clients in a variety of industries including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, services, and pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit our website, https://indsoft.com/.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.