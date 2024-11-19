Christmas Around the World Chooses Cantaloupe, Inc. Point-of-Sale Solutions to Power its Inaugural Event this Holiday Season

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), has been selected as the official point-of-sale (POS) partner for Christmas Around the World, an immersive holiday experience debuting this season in Northeast Ohio, that runs from November 29 through January 4, 2025, at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium in Avon, Ohio. The five-week event is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees, who will visit and explore themed holiday attractions and unique shopping and dining options from around the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), has been selected as the official point-of-sale (POS) partner for Christmas Around the World, an immersive holiday experience debuting this season in Northeast Ohio, that runs from November 29 through January 4, 2025, at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium in Avon, Ohio. The five-week event is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees, who will visit and explore themed holiday attractions and unique shopping and dining options from around the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a global leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, has been selected as the official point-of-sale (POS) partner for Christmas Around the World, an immersive holiday experience debuting this season in Northeast Ohio. Running from November 29 through January 4, 2025, at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium in Avon, Ohio, the five-week event is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees, who will visit and explore themed holiday attractions and unique shopping and dining options from around the globe. Cantaloupe was selected based on the company’s high volume processing capabilities and an engaging interface that delights both event goers and vendors at every sales touchpoint. To support hundreds of vendors and deliver seamless transactions, Cantaloupe’s advanced mobile handheld POS devices will be used throughout the festival.

“Cantaloupe is thrilled to support Christmas Around the World’s immersive holiday experience,” noted Jake Stone, vice president of partnerships with Cantaloupe. “Our mobile handheld POS solutions are ideal for high-traffic events, providing the speed and reliability needed to elevate the guest experience at every purchase point.”

Kyle Roggenburk, chief finance and data officer at USA Expo, added, “Partnering with Cantaloupe was a natural fit for us. Their handheld devices are designed to handle large-scale events, making them perfect for our vendors and helping us provide the best possible experience for our guests.”

Cantaloupe’s handheld devices offer rapid, secure transactions to minimize wait times and let attendees spend more time enjoying the festivities. Cantaloupe’s mobile handheld POS accepts all major payment types, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, and features Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, a rear camera, a built-in barcode reader, and a printer — all designed to create a frictionless transaction experience.

This collaboration highlights Cantaloupe’s ongoing expansion into new verticals, offering festivals and large venues cutting-edge, mobile-first POS solutions. With its reliable, high-capacity technology, Cantaloupe is delivering on its mission to revolutionize event experiences for vendors and guests alike.

For more information, visit www.cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. Cantaloupe offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including micro-payment processing, self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering, connected point of sale systems, and enterprise cloud software. Handling more than a billion transactions annually, Cantaloupe’s solutions enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement across sectors like food & beverage markets, smart automated retail, hospitality, entertainment venues and more. Committed to innovation, Cantaloupe drives advancements in digital payments and business optimization, serving over 30,000 customers in the U.S., U.K., EU countries, Australia, and Mexico. For more information, visit cantaloupe.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Cashtag $CTLP

G-CTLP