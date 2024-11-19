AppSOC Announces Integration with Databricks for AI Security & Governance

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppSOC, a leader in AI governance and application security, today announced the launch of its AI Security & Governance solutions tailored for the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This collaboration introduces robust security, governance, and compliance capabilities for organizations leveraging Databricks to develop and deploy AI models at scale. The integration is designed to address the growing need for securing AI models and workflows, enabling Databricks users to innovate confidently while maintaining stringent governance standards. The release also coincides with AppSOC validation in the Databricks Technology Partner program.

With the rapid adoption of AI, enterprises face a unique challenge: how to secure and govern AI systems without impeding innovation. AppSOC’s new solutions seamlessly integrate with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, providing end-to-end security, including AI discovery, model scanning, runtime threat protection, and data leak prevention. The solution provides comprehensive coverage for the Databricks AI Security Framework (DASF), helping customers ensure that their AI systems remain secure, compliant, and aligned with best practices.

“As more companies look to develop and deploy AI models at scale, we’ve been impressed by AppSOC’s innovative approach to AI governance and security,” said ​​Arun Pamulapati, Senior Security Field Engineer at Databricks. “With solutions tailored to the Databricks AI Security Framework, our partnership will leverage the benefits of AppSOC and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help our customers innovate with confidence.”

AppSOC’s solutions help Databricks users manage AI risk proactively and prevent potential security and compliance incidents before they happen. The joint solution secures AI models, datasets, notebooks, and workflows through key features including:

AI Discovery : Automated detection of AI models, datasets, and assets within Databricks to ensure adherence to security best practices.

: Automated detection of AI models, datasets, and assets within Databricks to ensure adherence to security best practices. AI Security Testing : Continuous scanning and Red Teaming of AI models to detect malware, vulnerabilities, and API calls to connected enterprise applications.

: Continuous scanning and Red Teaming of AI models to detect malware, vulnerabilities, and API calls to connected enterprise applications. AI Security Posture Management: Preventing misconfiguration, access control issues, model theft, malicious libraries, and supply chain attacks.

Preventing misconfiguration, access control issues, model theft, malicious libraries, and supply chain attacks. AI Runtime Enforcement: Detecting data leaks prompt injections, data poisoning, jailbreaking, and malicious code, with automated enforcement actions.

Detecting data leaks prompt injections, data poisoning, jailbreaking, and malicious code, with automated enforcement actions. AI Governance and Compliance: Integrated workflows for governing AI development, ensuring compliance with DASF and other industry frameworks.

“We’re excited to join the Databricks partner program and provide their customers with advanced security controls and risk management,” said Pravin Kothari, founder and CEO of AppSOC. “By combining our robust AI governance and security capabilities with Databricks’ powerful AI platform, we are enabling enterprises to pursue AI initiatives without compromising security.”

About AppSOC

AppSOC is a leading provider of AI governance and application security solutions, empowering enterprises to manage risk and ensure compliance across their AI systems and business-critical applications. AppSOC helps businesses pursue AI-driven innovation with confidence by delivering comprehensive security and governance for AI models, data, and workflows.