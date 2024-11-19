Performance Food Group’s FarmSmart® Brand Launches Innovative Beef & Jackfruit Burger in Collaboration with The Jackfruit Company to Offer a Delicious, Healthier, and Sustainable Burger Option

Performance Food Group's FarmSmart brand Beef & Jackfruit Burger. This innovative blend combines the richness of premium beef with the clean, meat-like qualities of jackfruit, supplied by The Jackfruit Company, the leading plant-based meat alternative brand. The new product offers consumers a delicious way to enjoy the taste of meat while improving nutrition and reducing their environmental footprint. (Photo: Business Wire)

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced the launch of its latest product under its FarmSmart® brand – the Beef & Jackfruit Burger. This innovative blend combines the richness of premium beef with the clean, meat-like qualities of jackfruit, supplied by The Jackfruit Company, the leading plant-based meat alternative brand. The new product offers consumers a delicious way to enjoy the taste of meat while improving nutrition and reducing their environmental footprint.

By blending beef with jackfruit, FarmSmart offers the ultimate juicy and flavorful burger while providing unique nutritional benefits such as 40 percent less saturated fat and 40 percent lower cholesterol than a 100 percent beef burger. This innovative product supports the broader movement transitioning the food system to lower carbon emissions and enables chefs to avoid any compromise on taste.

“The launch of our FarmSmart Beef & Jackfruit Burger marks an exciting step in our mission to provide sustainable, delicious options to our customers,” said Glenn Strickholm, president of Protein Brands at PFG. “By offering this blended product, we not only deliver the taste and texture that consumers love. Jackfruit was a natural choice for this blend—it’s the most naturally meat-like plant-based ingredient available and has already proven to be a favorite in the plant-based category.”

The Beef & Jackfruit Burger has been sampled among various audiences including college students and chefs, to extremely positive response on taste and juiciness. Additionally, from the chef experience, the item cooks like a regular burger, whether flame-grilled or cooked on a flat-top grill.

Jackfruit has gained recognition for its unique, meat-like texture and clean-label appeal, making it an ideal plant-based alternative in a variety of meat products. By selecting jackfruit over other plant-based options, PFG will deliver a product that resonates with both meat lovers and those seeking plant-forward options. Jackfruit’s versatility and minimal processing requirements further align with the FarmSmart brand’s commitment to sustainability and quality.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PFG’s FarmSmart brand on this exciting new product,” said Annie Ryu, CEO & founder of The Jackfruit Company. “Jackfruit is a powerful plant that allows us to create delicious, satisfying meals while reducing the strain on our food system. The Beef & Jackfruit Burger is a perfect example of how partnership can make sustainable options for consumers widely available.”

PFG’s collaboration with The Jackfruit Company is an important step in PFG’s aim to offer sustainable and innovative food solutions, and to support woman-founded and led companies. Both companies are committed to bringing products to market that deliver on taste, quality, and the needs of the modern consumer. The Beef & Jackfruit Burger is now available through Performance Foodservice sales representatives.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to over 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through our more than 40,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, including how you can join our team, visit pfgc.com.

About The Jackfruit Company

The Jackfruit Company is the global leader in jackfruit food innovation and supply chains. Founded with a mission to create a sustainable and healthy future, The Jackfruit Company brings the powerful, plant-based versatility of jackfruit to consumers around the world.