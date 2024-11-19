FIS Unveils Global, Multichannel Brand Campaign to Spotlight Its Market Position as the Leading Financial Technology Behind How the World Stores, Moves, and Invests Money

Discover how FIS brings harmony to how money is stored, moved, and put to work in our new brand campaign, “Unlocking financial technology. Bringing the world’s money into harmony.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today unveils its new brand campaign, “ Unlocking Financial Technology: Bringing the World’s Money into Harmony.” More than a marketing theme, the company’s campaign introduces a powerful new brand position that money has its own lifecycle, and that FIS is the financial technology provider with the full breadth of solutions to bring harmony to each phase of that lifecycle.

First coined by FIS at its Investor Day earlier this year, the money lifecycle encompasses the stages of storing and securing money in deposit accounts [Money at Rest], moving it via payments [Money in Motion], and putting it to work through trading and investing [Money at Work.] This new brand campaign focuses on the positive impact achieved when each and/or all the money lifecycle stages are in harmony.

Presented across its owned digital and social channels – along with activations in paid and earned media – FIS’ new, multi-million dollar campaign narrates how FIS’ financial technology seamlessly integrates and optimizes each phase of the money lifecycle, and highlights the harmony and efficiency that only FIS can bring to the global financial ecosystem. Through this campaign narrative, FIS demonstrates its pivotal role in transforming how money functions in modern economies, providing clarity, unity and scale to operations for financial institutions, businesses and platforms worldwide.

“ Today marks a new chapter in FIS history, punctuated by progress and possibility, where we demonstrate our ability to inspire and impact how money is stored, moved, and put to work via our technology,” said FIS Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Ellyn Raftery. “ Our brand campaign boldly balances our rich history of leadership in financial technology and our future innovation where we unlock financial technology to the world creating seamless digital experiences.”

The company’s investors, clients, and their customers will see the multichannel brand campaign come to life globally throughout the year ahead. First, with today’s debut of dynamic content across the brand’s website and social media channels; next, with campaign advertising across CNBC, Axios, The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times. Additional campaign assets will then rollout across key markets including the US, UK, and APAC regions. By targeting these diverse economic landscapes, FIS aims to showcase its innovative financial technologies and their impact on different financial systems globally, as well as localize content and advertising strategies to resonate with regional audiences, emphasizing the universal benefits of FIS’ solutions and addressing specific market needs.

