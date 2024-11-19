Style Meets Comfort: Bemis Debuts Mr. Clean Comfort Cushion Toilet Seat, Exclusive to The Home Depot

This new-to-the-market toilet seat gives consumers the look of a standard plastic seat combined with a soft cushioned ring underneath (Photo: Business Wire)

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bemis, a leading manufacturer of quality, innovative products for everyday life, today announced the launch of its Mr. Clean Comfort Cushion toilet seat. The new Mr. Clean Comfort Cushion, exclusively sold at The Home Depot, combines the familiar warmth and comfort of a soft toilet seat with a solid lid.

Mr. Clean Comfort Cushion enters the market as some consumers shift away from traditional soft seats with a soft cover and new consumers move towards comfort and style. The seat’s stylish, durable plastic cover not only looks great but provides a stable, convenient place to sit — perfect for putting on shoes, bathing children or performing other tasks in the bathroom.

“Bemis continues to be a leader in the toilet seat industry because we listen to the consumer and partner with our customers to bring meaningful and sometimes unexpected innovation to the market,” said Lisa Burns, Market and Product Manager, NA Seats at Bemis.

Mr. Clean Comfort Cushion’s features include:

Updated, sleek wrapped cover design

Stay•Tite seat fastening system that keeps the seat secured to the bowl - guaranteed

The easy clean hinge designed for quick, easy seat removal when deep cleaning and disinfecting

Antimicrobial, protecting the seat from odor and stain-causing bacteria, mold and mildew

Whisper-close hinge that slowly and quietly closes the ring and cover, eliminating loud slams and pinched fingers

Adjustability during installation that makes for a smooth, easy fit-up to any toilet brand – Bemis Fits

For more information or to purchase the Mr. Clean Comfort Cushion, please visit homedepot.com.

About Bemis

Established in 1901, Bemis Manufacturing Company is a family-owned business located in Sheboygan Falls WI. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Mayfair by Bemis and Bio Bidet by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America’s top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical, and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company or toiletseats.com.