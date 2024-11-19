42 North Dental Partners with IntelePeer to Enhance Patient Care and Satisfaction

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading provider of AI-powered communications automation solutions, has partnered with 42 North Dental, a leading dental service organization based in the Boston area that supports 38 practice brands and 100+ locations. As part of the partnership, 42 North Dental will deploy IntelePeer’s SmartOffice solution, powered by the latest in Generative AI technology, throughout its practices to automate and offer self-serve options for inbound and outbound customer calls, giving patients peace of mind knowing their inquiries will be handled and resolved quickly and efficiently.

“At IntelePeer, we are committed to simplifying and automating our customers’ communications, enabling them to deliver personalized interactions through cutting-edge technology,” commented Frank Fawzi, CEO at IntelePeer. “By tapping into the power of AI, our SmartOffice solution allows healthcare organizations and dental practices to elevate patient-centric experiences, while reducing labor costs, and realizing a return on investment in a matter of weeks.”

By using SmartOffice, 42 North Dental will be able to alleviate employee workload giving team members more time to focus on the in-office patient experience, reduce patient no-show rates, and optimize operatory occupancy. By integrating with its Practice Management System, the organization will also be able to fully manage the end-to-end patient lifecycle including pre-, intra-, and post-treatment. Patients will be able to interact with the dental practice on their preferred communications channel, use self-serve automation for faster resolution of their query, and receive and manage appointment reminders.

“We’re future-focused at 42 North Dental and continue to look for ways to elevate the patient experience, improve our availability and ultimately, improve how patients receive care. SmartOffice will complement our investment in clinical AI to engage patients on their preferred communications channels, delivering personalized conversations all the while improving operational efficiencies,” said Dr. Michael Scialabba, Chief Clinical and Operations Officer.

For more information about IntelePeer products and services, visit: www.intelepeer.ai.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communications automation through advanced AI-powered solutions, helping businesses and contact centers reduce costs, enrich the customer experience, and accelerate ROI. Its AI-driven Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to automate complex processes quickly and effortlessly. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s vendor-neutral platform leverages world-class generative AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.

About 42 North Dental

42 North Dental is a leading dental organization supporting 38 practice brands in 100+ locations. Committed to setting the standard of quality in dentistry, 42 North Dental operates clinically under the principles of quality, safety, and compliance. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in dentistry. To learn more, visit 42northdental.com and follow on LinkedIn.