Wealth.com Establishes Partnership with Merit Financial Advisors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the industry’s leading end-to-end estate planning platform, today announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Merit Financial Advisors (“Merit”), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm. Merit specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions. The partnership provides Merit advisors with access to the industry’s most advanced estate planning digital resources, enabling them to more fully service their clients and enhance their practices.

Recognized among Barron's and Forbes’ 2024 Top 100 RIAs, Merit is growing rapidly. As the firm has scaled, it recognizes that providing more comprehensive financial planning and high-touch service to clients is vital to sustaining its success. Estate planning is an increasingly essential component of comprehensive wealth management services, and wealth.com’s innovative and accessible technology will accelerate the opportunity for all Merit advisors.

“This partnership represents a powerful combination of our decades of experience and the best in tech-enabled estate planning,” said Joe Cilley, Head of Financial Planning at Merit Financial Advisors. “At Merit, our mission is to enrich the lives of those we serve and to create the ultimate client experience by exceeding expectations and building lasting relationships that foster financial confidence and personal growth. Integrating with wealth.com enhances our ability to deliver on that mission by equipping our advisors with an industry-leading digital tool that simplifies estate planning and helps families to secure their legacies.”

Established in 1998, Merit comprises a team of dedicated individuals committed to advising their clients on how to be financially wise, protect and invest money, help build a legacy for their clients and encourage the next generation to reach their financial potential. With nearly $12 billion in assets under management (AUM) and more than 26,000 clients nationwide, the firm’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the past five years underscores its dedication to those it serves.

“Our partnership with Merit reflects a shared commitment to empowering advisors with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service,” said Tim White, co-founder and chief partnership officer at wealth.com. “This collaboration will allow Merit’s advisors to unlock new opportunities, deepen client relationships and create long-term value with a modern, tech-forward approach to estate planning.”

Wealth.com is the industry’s only complete, end-to-end estate planning solution for financial advisors, offering a full spectrum of services only partially addressed by other providers. Its scalable technology, backed by deep legal expertise, enables advisors to scale their services efficiently across a diverse client base and meet the growing demand for holistic financial planning. The sophisticated yet intuitive platform simplifies the creation of essential documents, including wills, trusts and advanced directives. Moreover, wealth.com’s Family Office Suite™ enhances advisors' ability to efficiently manage complex estates with features that elevate estate visualization, optimize tax planning and streamline reporting processes—specifically designed for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

“We look forward to the road ahead with wealth.com,” added Cilley. “They are setting the standard for tech-focused estate planning solutions, delivered with the agility and customization needed to complement our advisors’ deep experience.”

To learn more about Merit Financial Advisors, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com.

To learn more about wealth.com’s advanced, end-to-end estate planning platform, please visit www.wealth.com.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors (“Merit”), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the RIA of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 40 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $11.84 billion in assets as of June 30,2024 ($8.8 billion in advisory, $2.8 billion in brokerage assets, and $253 million in assets under advisement). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com.

Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About wealth.com

wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 500+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, wealth.com helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum. Financial advisors ranked wealth.com as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In 2024, wealth.com was honored by WealthManagement.com as the ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the Trust category, and CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.

An industry employer of choice, wealth.com is rated among Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and ranked #24 on Fortune’s list of the 100 Best Small Workplaces for 2024.