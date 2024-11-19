Q2 Announces Enhanced Partnership with Larky to Deliver Personalized Marketing Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced that it has executed a strategic reseller partnership with Larky. Larky offers consumer engagement technology, empowering financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience to drive meaningful results and engagement. This strategic partnership will enable financial institutions to communicate with account holders using uniquely tailored push notifications that seamlessly incorporate geolocation capabilities to ensure timely and relevant outreach.

Larky’s nudge® solution, which has been integrated into the Q2 Mobile Banking Platform, delivers turnkey deep-linked mobile push notifications, sending account holders directly to the corresponding location within their mobile banking app or to a website URL. Financial institutions can select popular campaigns from the nudge® library or create their own campaigns with the help of AI-powered nudge® Assist. The expanded partnership between Larky and Q2 will help deliver a stronger collaboration between all parties.

“We’re excited about our expanded partnership with Larky to help our financial institution customers deliver more personalized marketing experiences to their account holders,” said Johnny Ola, senior vice president of Q2 Innovation Studio at Q2. “We already have joint customers using the Larky solution who are seeing great success and progress in their engagement initiatives. We look forward to helping more of our customers reach their account holders in personal and effective ways.”

A few of these joint customers include Community Choice Credit Union, Veritex Community Bank, Simplicity Credit Union, and 4Front Credit Union.

“Throughout our partnership, Larky and Q2 have worked closely together, creating a seamless experience for the credit union. Our collaboration has been characterized by effective teamwork and responsiveness,” said Andy Kempf, chief executive officer at 4Front Credit Union. “We are using Larky to communicate with members at critical decision-making moments and direct them to landing pages within our website for a better user experience and quicker call to action. We’re excited to gather valuable analytics through this implementation.”

Larky allows for proactive communication by bringing account holders into the mobile banking experience without waiting for them to open the app. They also offer tailored engagement, location-based offerings, data-driven insights, scalable solutions, and support.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Q2, bringing the best of our nudge® platform to their innovative digital ecosystem,” said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. “We are starting to see some Q2 clients combine Larky’s nudge® capabilities with Q2 SMART’s data-driven targeting and Q2 Discover’s actionable insights, to create a comprehensive solution for delivering precise, impactful push notification campaigns. Together, we’re helping banks and credit unions build stronger, more meaningful connections with their account holders.”

To learn more about Larky and Q2, please visit: https://info.q2.com/q2-larky-partnership

