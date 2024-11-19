Industrial Alliance Portfolio Management Sharpens its Risk and Performance Reporting with Clearwater Analytics

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced Industrial Alliance Portfolio Management (IAPM) has selected Clearwater Analytics to enhance its performance attribution and risk analysis capabilities.

IAPM is using the Clearwater Analytics Risk & Performance Solution to perform in-depth factor-based attribution and ex-ante risk analyses. Users can customize performance benchmarks and metrics across all asset types and drill down into position-level attribution with the flexibility to roll-up data. The solution will streamline workflows and merge with its current Clearwater investment accounting platform, which replaces a prior legacy attribution and risk system that depended on manual-based data reconciliation between systems.

“ With Clearwater Analytics, we have hundreds of performance calculations and benchmarks at our fingertips to conduct comprehensive factor-based attribution and ex-ante risk analyses,” said Richard Freeman, Chief Investment Officer at Industrial Alliance Portfolio Management. “ Each day, our team has fresh, insightful data to run portfolio risk metrics and performance attribution analyses. Clearwater technology is giving us the precision and confidence to understand the complexities of our multi-asset portfolios, transforming the way we make decisions.”

“ With Clearwater Analytics, IAPM is well-positioned to enhance its risk and performance strategy,” said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. “ This collaboration enables IAPM to leverage precise data analysis and robust performance attribution, allowing them to effectively navigate the complexities of multi-asset portfolios. Clearwater Analytics provides the necessary tools to uncover actionable insights, optimize investment strategies, and maintain a competitive advantage in a dynamic market landscape.”

Earlier this year, Clearwater Analytics acquired Wilshire Advisor LLC’s analytics solutions to merge them with its own risk and performance analytics platform to create a powerful and compelling product for its customers. The new offering helps clients calculate performance and risk attribution, assist with security-level portfolio construction, uncover new strategies, access high-quality portfolio models, and identify investment opportunities that maximize returns and mitigate risk. To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Industrial Alliance Portfolio Management

Industrial Alliance Portfolio Management is a subsidiary of iA Financial Group, one of Canada’s largest insurance and wealth management groups. It also operates in the United States. Founded in 1892, the company is one of the country's largest public companies. Its stock is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IAG (common shares).

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater’s trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.