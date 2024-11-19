International SOS Announces Strategic Alliance with Factal to Amplify Real-Time Threat Monitoring for Organizations Worldwide

TREVOSE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International SOS, the world’s leading health and security risk management services firm, has announced a strategic alliance and investment with Factal, the leader in verified risk intelligence technology. Under the alliance, cross-product integration will enable organizations to access real-time, geolocated risk alerts and mobile worker location data more effectively than ever. The alliance will further enhance International SOS's own suite of industry-leading Medical and Security intelligence services, which include actionable real-time alerts and other features such as pandemic information, longer-term forecasting, location guides, and digital learning, all powered by the Group’s world-class dedicated specialist Information and Analysis Teams, leveraging an unrivaled verification capability and unique network of on-the-ground sources.

“There has been an alarming surge in unverified information, making it increasingly difficult for organizations to access reliable and trusted information that is crucial when protecting the mobile workforce,” said Jarrett Michau, Chief Executive Officer, Americas Assistance at International SOS. “Factal’s pioneering approach to fast and verified risk intelligence makes them an excellent partner for International SOS. By partnering with Factal, we are honoring our commitment to provide best-in-class risk intelligence solutions that ensure the safety and security of the global workforce and assets at any location.”

As the media landscape and access to information on social media continue to shift, detection tools require constant upgrades to ensure that risk alerts are factual, timely, and free from the noise of AI-generated misinformation and propaganda. Factal combines advanced AI with an experienced team of editors working 24/7 to detect and verify global events, putting its services at the forefront of the ever-evolving social media ecosystem.

Under this alliance, International SOS will leverage Factal’s cutting-edge platform and data to enhance its risk management offerings further. Integrating Factal’s Alerts service into International SOS’s existing subscription service will allow for a cohesive experience where users can access comprehensive risk data alongside essential resources. International SOS clients will receive customized real-time alerts without duplicative, irrelevant or false-positive data. As the alliance evolves, both companies will work together to continue to create joint products and services that focus on delivering high quality risk intelligence solutions to their customers.

On the Factal platform, users will gain access to International SOS travel safety tools. These tools allow organizations to view when itineraries intersect with global incidents in a fully unified risk intelligence experience. International SOS analysts have joined the Factal network to collaborate with its editors in real time, strengthening both companies’ ability to assess emerging risks rapidly.

“At a time when fast, accurate information is more important than ever to keep people safe, this partnership and investment connects the medical and travel security excellence of International SOS with Factal’s trusted expertise in technology and journalism,” said Charlie Tillinghast, Chief Executive Officer of Factal. “We are excited about the innovative products we are building and the collaborative potential of both companies.”

Both companies are dedicated to a shared vision of protecting people’s health and safety through product innovation, collaboration and trusted insights. The new joint solutions are set to launch in the coming months.

About the International SOS Group of Companies

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives and protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customized health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, and your organization's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organizations can fulfill their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by over 9,000 organizations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500. As well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 12,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days. Between them, International SOS employees speak nearly 100 languages and dialects in our Assistance Centres, Clinics, and offices.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: internationalsos.com

About Factal

Factal is a trusted risk intelligence and collaboration platform that enables the world's largest organizations to detect critical risks, keep people safe and stay a step ahead in an increasingly noisy world. Through a hybrid of advanced AI and experienced journalists, Factal delivers verified risk intelligence that combines speed and accuracy together, empowering teams to make faster, more confident decisions. A unified platform, Factal also offers threat detection, brand monitoring, mobile safety solutions and now travel management with the most extensive International SOS integration available on the market. Wired throughout the platform, Factal’s chat network connects security, crisis and disaster response teams to share ground-level reports of critical events and engage with Factal editors.

Founded in 2018 in Seattle with a London team, Factal has grown quickly to serve many of the world’s most recognizable brands and nearly 300 global NGOs. Factal stands out from the field with rapid innovation, an easy-to-use product, simple integrations and stellar customer service.

Learn more at Factal.com.