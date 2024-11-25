History-Making Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Sale Supports the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Advances U.S. Interests in the Indo-Pacific Region

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation Defense today announced the arrival of five Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Integrated Training System (ITS) aircraft in support of the Vietnam Air Defense Air Force (ADAF) pilot training program at Phan Thiet Airbase. The historic delivery of the first of 12 T-6C Texan II ITS aircraft highlights the on-time fulfillment of the inaugural Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program established between the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and the ADAF. Contracted in August 2022, the full fleet of 12 T-6C aircraft is anticipated to be delivered by mid-2025.

The Beechcraft T-6C Texan II is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“It’s an honor to support the United States and its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam as together they focus on a prosperous, open, resilient, and peaceful Indo-Pacific Region,” said Travis Tyler, President and CEO, Textron Aviation Defense LLC. “We also welcome the Vietnam Air Defense Air Force as the 14th nation to place its confidence in the T-6 Texan II and we celebrate the arrival of the T-6C at Phan Thiet Airbase.”

The initial USAF FMS contract award features three T-6C ITS aircraft, site survey, ground support equipment, two spare engines, spare parts, personal life support equipment, external fuel tanks and pylons, aircraft ferry, program support and country specific technical orders. Subsequent contract awards increased the ADAF fleet of T-6C aircraft to twelve.

About the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is the world’s premier military flight trainer. Backed by more than 90 years of experience delivering more than 250,000 aircraft worldwide, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II’s low acquisition, operating and sustainment costs enable global air forces to fast-track pilot production. With an installed base that more than quadruples its closest competitor, the family of Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has been the world’s number one Integrated Training System (ITS) for more than 20 years. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II capitalizes on an active production line with an industry-leading Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) rating of 10 as well as a proven supply chain and the affordability of 85 percent parts commonality with the Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine. To date, the global fleet of more than 1,000 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has surpassed 5 million flight hours across 14 nations and two NATO flight schools.

A vital asset, the T-6 empowers global pilot training across the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Flight Training program in Canada, the Euro NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT) at Sheppard AFB, Texas and the U.S. Air Force Aviation Leadership Program as well as the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard, the Hellenic Air Force, the Argentine Air Force, the Israeli Air Force, the Royal Air Force, the Iraqi Air Force, the Royal Canadian Air Force, Mexican Navy, the Mexican Air Force, the Royal Moroccan Air Force, the Colombian Air Force, the Royal New Zealand Air Force, the Royal Thai Air Force, Tunisian Air Force and the Vietnam Air Defense Air Force.

About Textron Aviation Defense LLC

With a legacy of thousands of proven Beechcraft and Cessna Integrated Training Systems produced and missionized in America’s Heartland since WWII, military customers turn to Textron Aviation Defense when they need airborne solutions for their critical missions. Provider of the world’s foremost military flight trainer, Textron Aviation Defense equips militaries worldwide and leads in low acquisition, sustainment and training costs. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and fourteen countries since 2001. Textron Aviation Defense is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc.

For more information, visit www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipstrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to perform as anticipated and to control costs under contracts with the U.S. Government; changes in foreign military funding priorities or budget constraints and determinations, or changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of military products; and volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products.