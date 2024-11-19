Barclays and RCI Renew Long-Standing Credit Card Agreement

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RCI®, a global travel network and the travel industry’s leading vacation exchange platform to 3.5 million members around the world, and Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading credit card issuer and financial services partner, today announced the renewal of its co-branded credit card program in the United States.

Under the newly signed agreement, Barclays will continue to be the exclusive issuer of the RCI® Elite Rewards® World Mastercard®. This renewal builds on the recent launch of the Capital Vacations® World Mastercard®, developed in partnership with RCI. Both cards offer exclusive benefits and rewards for RCI and Capital Vacations cardmembers, respectively.

“This long-term contract extension with RCI reflects the power of our collaborative partnership that dates back to 2012,” said Doug Villone, Head of Cards and Partnerships, Barclays US Consumer Bank. “For over a decade, we’ve delivered value and increased loyalty and customer engagement for RCI by making it simpler for cardmembers to earn rewards for their travel and vacation experiences.”

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the service we provide to RCI members,” said Juan Ignacio Rodriguez, managing director at RCI. “Our extended partnership with Barclays means that our cardmembers will continue to enjoy exceptional benefits and superior value, while earning rewards for travel and everyday purchases.”

To apply or learn more about the RCI® Elite Rewards® World Mastercard® and Capital Vacations® World Mastercard®, visit Barclaycardus.com.

About RCI

RCI® is the new shape of travel™. As the worldwide leader in membership travel services to the vacation ownership industry, the company offers the industry’s leading vacation exchange platform to its 3.5 million members around the world, providing access to more than 4,000 affiliated resorts in approximately 100 countries. RCI Travel offers enhanced travel services allowing its members to flexibly travel year-round. RCI is a part of the family of travel brands at Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). For additional information visit https://rci.com.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.