EET Fuels Selects ISNetworld® for Contractor Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Essar Energy Transition (EET Fuels) has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management system. ISN’s ​​HSE Review and Verification Services (RAVS®) team will assist EET Fuels with streamlining all aspects of HSE management, including collection and verification of contractor data such as written HSE programs, injury and illness statistics, and training.

“By partnering with ISN, we’re able to tap into industry-leading best practices and insights from other refinery clients who have successfully managed their contractors through the platform for years,” said Katie Crighton, Head of Category Management & Operational Excellence at EET Fuels. “This partnership strengthens our ability to maintain high safety and operational standards as we continue advancing our energy transition goals.”

EET Fuels is a leading player in the decarbonisation of the UK economy through its delivery of an energy transition hub at Stanlow in the heart of the North-West near Liverpool, Chester, and Manchester. The Stanlow Manufacturing Complex is one of the most advanced refineries in Europe.

“EET Fuels is leading the way in sustainability and operational excellence in the energy sector,” said Joe Schloesser, Vice President at ISN. “We are excited to support their efforts through ISNetworld, providing them the tools and insights necessary to enhance contractor safety and compliance as they work toward their ambitious decarbonization targets.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting over 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 80,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a mobile app focused on individual workers built to keep them and their work moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing, and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About EET Fuels

EET Fuels is committed to playing a key role in the decarbonisation of the UK economy, with ambitious plans to build an energy transition cluster in the North West of England.

EET Fuels is transforming for tomorrow and is committed to becoming the UK’s first low-carbon refinery at the heart of HyNet, the UK’s leading industrial decarbonisation cluster. It is investing $1.2 billion over the next five years to decarbonise its operations and targeting a 95% cut in emissions by 2030 through energy efficiency, carbon capture, and fuel switching. This will deliver a 12.5% reduction in the North West’s overall industrial carbon emissions.

Industrial carbon capture will deliver an annual emissions reduction of ~1 million tonnes of CO 2 and fuel switching from natural gas and refinery off gas to EET Hydrogen low carbon hydrogen as a fuel source will deliver an additional annual emissions reduction of ~1 million tonnes of CO 2 . This investment ensures the sustainability of this critical national asset, supporting high value employment and UK energy security resilience.

The Stanlow Refinery is one of the UK’s largest and most complex refineries, processing approximately 10 million tonnes of crude oil each year. It supplies a significant portion of the UK’s road transport fuels, including petrol, diesel, and jet fuel. Additionally, Stanlow plays a crucial role in Britain’s petrochemical industry by providing essential feedstocks.

https://www.eetfuels.com/