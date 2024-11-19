Olo Introduces "Round Up Donations,” Partners with Tropical Smoothie Cafe® to Support No Kid Hungry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, today announced the launch of "Round Up Donations," enabling guests to effortlessly contribute to charitable causes during checkout. Piloted in collaboration with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, this feature allows guests to round up their order total to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America, or other nonprofit campaigns and organizations Olo brands wish to support.

Round Up Donations is now accessible to all Olo customers who use its white-label ordering platform Serve, a fully responsive web experience designed to optimize the user experience for guests on any device. With the ability to customize the donation prompt with their chosen charity, restaurants can easily incorporate charitable giving into their digital ordering experience and engage guests in meaningful social impact. The opportunity to donate has resonated strongly with guests, with 10% choosing to round up their orders to donate to No Kid Hungry through Tropical Smoothie Cafe. In the short time since enabling Round Up Donations on Serve, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has raised over $7,000.

"Round Up Donations represents a significant step forward in our mission to leverage technology for positive change," said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. "By integrating charitable giving seamlessly into the dining experience, we're not only supporting crucial causes like No Kid Hungry but also empowering our restaurant partners to make meaningful differences in their communities. Even more, we’re offering guests the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with brands they love while satisfying their craving to make a positive impact on the world.”

Max Wetzel, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative: "At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, we've always been committed to inspiring better in the communities we serve and encouraging our guests to do the same. Olo’s Round Up Donations feature aligns perfectly with our values, allowing our guests to join us in making a tangible impact on childhood hunger with every order.”

Both Olo and Tropical Smoothie Cafe deepened their commitment to ending childhood hunger by signing No Kid Hungry’s CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger, a transformative, urgent movement uniting powerful leaders and brands across industries. The Pledge is revolutionizing the fight against childhood summer hunger by increasing the number of children receiving summer meals from 2.8 million to 30 million nationwide.

“The introduction of Round Up Donations on Olo's Serve platform marks a pivotal moment in our fight against childhood hunger,” said Susan Karlen, Associate Director of Partnership Development at No Kid Hungry. “By partnering with industry leaders like Olo and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, we're able to extend our reach and impact to ensure more children have access to the nutrition they need to thrive. We look forward to partnering with additional restaurants through Olo’s extensive platform of over 400 brands.”

This feature development is part of Olo's broader Olo For Good program, launched in 2021, which dedicates 1% of the company's time, product, and equity to causes such as ending hunger, promoting diversity and inclusion, and supporting environmental sustainability.

To learn more about Round Up Donations, visit olo.com/contact/request-demo.

About Olo | Hospitality at Scale™

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,500 locations in 44 states. For the fourth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 11 consecutive years the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.